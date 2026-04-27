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Mon, 27 Apr 2026 Feature Article

African Leaders' Growing Digital Presence on Facebook (Meta)

African Leaders Growing Digital Presence on Facebook (Meta)

Facebook Dominates Africa's Digital Landscape
Facebook is the most used social media platform in Africa, commanding nearly 85% market share as of the end of 2025. This massive reach has made it the primary battlefield for political leaders across the continent.

There were 271 million Facebook users in Africa in 2022, a number forecast to surpass 377 million by 2025, with Northern Africa leading in user numbers, followed by Western Africa.

African Presidents Ranked by Facebook Followers
Here is a breakdown of the continent's most digitally followed heads of state on Facebook:
President. Country Facebook Followers
Abdel Fattah el-Sisi Egypt 10+ million
Abiy Ahmed Ali Ethiopia 6–7 million
Paul Kagame Rwanda 3+ million
Nana Akufo-Addo Ghana 2.7 million
Cyril Ramaphosa South Africa 2.1 million
Bola Tinubu Nigeria 1.5 million (Facebook)
William Ruto Kenya 1.2 million (Facebook)
Yoweri Museveni Uganda 1 million
Félix Tshisekedi DR Congo Growing presence
Samia Suluhu Hassan Tanzania Growing presence

Note: Exact Facebook figures fluctuate and some leaders are more dominant on X/Twitter than Facebook specifically.

Key Profiles
Abdel Fattah el-Sisi (Egypt) Top of the Continent
Egypt's President el-Sisi leads all African heads of state with over 10 million Facebook followers, using the platform to communicate directly with citizens and shape his political image.

Abiy Ahmed (Ethiopia) Nobel Prize Winner Goes Digital
Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed holds the second-highest follower count among African leaders on Facebook, drawing massive engagement across his posts on governance, diplomacy, and national affairs.

Paul Kagame (Rwanda) Africa's Digital Pioneer
President Paul Kagame has surpassed 3 million followers on Facebook, building a reputation as one of Africa's most tech-forward leaders both online and in policy.

Nana Akufo-Addo (Ghana) West Africa's Most Followed
Ghana's former president Nana Akufo-Addo commands approximately 2.7 million followers, making him one of the most followed leaders in West Africa on the platform.

Bola Tinubu (Nigeria) Leading Nigeria's Digital Cabinet
President Tinubu commands the largest online followership within Nigeria's cabinet, with 4.5 million followers across all social media platforms, accounting for over 26% of the entire Nigerian cabinet's combined digital footprint.

William Ruto (Kenya) Most Engaged in East Africa
Kenya's President William Ruto has built a following of over 6 million on X (Twitter), though his Facebook presence is also growing rapidly as digital engagement becomes central to his governance strategy.

Why Facebook? Why Now?
These leaders use Facebook to communicate in real time with citizens, broadcast political messages, and carefully manage their public image powerful tools that enable both transparency and, at times, one-sided political narratives.

Social media in Africa has become a formidable tool that forces many political leaders to respond to citizen demands. Increasingly, governments have reversed decisions due to social media pressure as seen when Kenyan President Ruto withdrew the 2024 Finance Bill following protests amplified by hashtags on X.
As internet penetration and Smartphone access continue to grow across Africa, Facebook's role as the continent's premier political communication platform is only set to deepen.

Mustapha Bature Sallama.
Medical/ Science Communicator,
Private Investigator, Criminal investigation and Intelligence Analysis.
International Conflict Management and Peace Building.USIP
[email protected]
+233-555-275-880

Mustapha Bature Sallama
Mustapha Bature Sallama, © 2026

This Author has published 1080 articles on modernghana.com. More COE Hijama Healing Cupping therapy ,Mini MBA in Complimentary and Alternative Medicine .Naturopathy and Reflexologist. Private Investigation and Intelligence Analysis,International Conflict Management and Peace Building at USIP. Profession in Journalism at Aljazeera Media Institute, Social Media Journalism,Mobile Journalism, Investigative Journalism, Ethics of Journalism, Photojournalist, Medical and Science Columnist on Daily Graphic. Column: Mustapha Bature Sallama

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