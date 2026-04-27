Life is a Journey: Live it (Part 30)

The other autobiography

Four months into the new job, my boss Sigrid Bauschert called me to see her in her office. She asked me whether I would be willing to go to Singapore and help in the branch of IIR there. Being surprised, I agreed. The Managing Director of IIR Singapore called me at a given time to check out my level of English. She agreed to take me. Singapore IIR had seen multiple conference managers leaving the company, and internationally, people were wanted willing to come and able to perform. It turned out I was the only foreigner in the Golden Wall Auto Center office in the heart of Singapore, close to the Indian quarters.

As the salary for conference managers in Singapore was lower compared to Germany, Sigrid Bauschert asked me to reduce my monthly income, which I declined. Saying this step would boost my career in exchange for a lower salary did not convince me. I got my visa in a few days, so the flight ticket and arrived in Singapore, where my sister Sabine Fuchs and her husband welcomed me. Both came to Singapore when I joined IIR, leaving Linus, their cat, with me. I was booked into a hotel, but both asked me to stay with them and share the accommodation money, so I would not be alone by myself and to keep my sister company while her husband was on a business trip in the region. A win-win situation, I most certainly enjoyed and am still thankful for. Feeding turtles in the Botanical Gardens instead of ducks like in Germany, visiting Sentosa Island, walking around Raffles hotel, or eating out at the many hawker stalls kept me from being as entertained as I wished. After three days in Singapore, at that time the city and country got boring. My sister and her husband were members of the German Club, but that did not satisfy me. Lena Tan, the secretary of the company, was small, but my love for her was big. She refused the idea to come with me to Germany and being my wife. Instead, she challenged me to stay in Singapore, which I refused for my part. I saw Singapore as a great place to work, but not much to offer. One day, we went to Malaysia and drove around. This was a welcome change for a day, and back to the boring life in Singapore.

When my sister and her husband were on holiday in New Zealand, I asked the housemaid to wash and iron my suit for the coming day, having to attend a conference in Kuala Lumpur. After work, I found her note on the table asking me to call her as the trousers were still wet when she left for home. I asked her about the iron while she insisted to come. I wanted to be polite and kind, but she feared her job. On her return, my sister Sabine Fuchs shouted at me. I was confused. She explained the situation, and I was wondering how complicated employing house helpers can be.

Late December, just before Christmas 1988, I landed back in Frankfurt am Main. Kirsten Brise, the marketing manager of IIR Germany, greeted me and drove me back to Maintal Wachenbuchen. On our way, we had a stopover at the IIR Frankfurt office just for a short hello before resting after thirteen hours in the air. Before entering the office, Kirsten Brise asked me whether I had heard the latest news of the company, and I said I had not. Two days after my arrival, a friend called me who had previously worked with IIR Frankfurt but quit after three months. A friend of hers was a friend of Sigrid Bauschert. From her, she got the news that Sigrid Bauschert had the plan to open ManagementCircle across the street in Schumacherstraße in Frankfurt West End, facing the IIR Frankfurt office. The next day, I went to Heike Münker, inquiring whether the gossip was true or not. She confirmed not knowing anything. Ten minutes later, I was called to come to the office of Sigrid Bauschert. Under pressure, she tried to force me several times to disclose my source of information. I consistently denied. She decided to ask me to go back and clear my desk, after which, to leave the company; I was fired. I drove over to the apartment of Hans Weippert and his girlfriend, Maud, and emptied a bottle of schnapps, not to feel the pain of being fired. I was really drunk, I am telling you.

The next day, Heike Münker called me begging me to come back and train the new conference managers, especially lawyers from Bielefeld University, Martina Seide and Elke Austrup. Three days after I was fired, I was back in the office. With the new Managing Director, Katja Hagemann, who was less experienced on the job, we agreed that the owner of the company in the US the time would come I would ask her for a favour to let me work from Hamburg. I kept my promise, and Katja Hagemann kept her promise. When the new team was confident in their duties and well settled, I left Frankfurt am Main and opened my office in Rissen in my bedroom. I managed to produce two conferences a month instead of one or one conference, and managed the conference of another conference manager. It was a great time.

Besides my work for IIR Germany, I was invited by the boss of Hans Weippert. I went to Essen to their company offices. We had a very good discussion, and it was agreed to open the SSS Senior Secretary Seminars, which were not in competition with IIR Germany, as the company owner wanted to diversify his company portfolio and saw in the conference and training industry a good chance to do so. It took me six months to complete my business plan for SSS GmbH, and when ready, the two companies of the boss went into administration. One door opened, one door shut again. That is how God works.

And God worked again. InBit, the professional training company of SIEMENS approached me. They knew my name and thought I was doing a great job. InBit wanted to enter the market in Russia with professional training courses for electricians, builders, plumbers, carpenters, and alike. I was invited to meet the two Managing Directors at the Villa in Berlin at a small lake. As a manager of the new Russian operation, they offered me a very good monthly salary, and when I asked for a company car, no problem, the Saab 9000 CD turbo would be ready for me in Moscow. I asked to take up my holidays before starting in four weeks, no problem at all. I left for Scotland.

Taking my car through Glasgow, along Fort Williams and leaving the Lake District behind, I enjoyed four weeks on the Isle of Skye. Visiting a Whiskey Distillery and the Castle up north with wonderful hosts in a Bed & Breakfast accommodation, I had a jolly good time. I finished off my tour along the coastline of Scotland with stopovers in Aberdeen, Newcastle, Inverness, and York before taking the Hovercraft from Dover to cross the English Channel.

Back in Rissen, I saw messages on my answering machine. I was asked to contact InBit as soon as possible. The new Managing Director confessed the previous Managing Director had tampered with the figures and had not stated the company had made a twenty million D-Mark loss. Along with me, eighty leccturers we no longer needed. I called a lawyer in Blankenese who advised me to turn off my Fax machine right away. Which I did. Minutes before midnight, the Fax machine rang, and no paper came out. The next day, the lawyer started to negotiate with InBit, and I got six months' salary without having worked a single day.

Another door opened and closed. Only this time I had a bunch of money in my hands, what was next to do? My heart was with Der Deutsche Michel for a very long time. I saw the need for Germany West and Germany East to grow together. This needed to have symbols, and even Der Deutsche Michel was not well known in Germany, so I took it on me to make him popular. Knowing about the history of the Der Deutsche Michel, as all the information about the German national figure I could get hold of, I had read and knew he was a hero and very much a perfect German in the best sense used at one stage in German history to defend German identity against the French. During the French-German war of 1870, before Germany defeated the French and established their Empire in Versailles the following year under Kaiser Wilhelm I, King of Prussia, it was the French using war propaganda and turned the hero Deutscher Michel into a sleeping German Michel. Even the hat, which originally was the cap of the Jacobins of the French Revolution, was turned into a nightcap printed on leaflets, which they dropped behind the German defence line. I said NO way I allow French people to take away our German identity, regardless of how much I love them. I saw a market niche for souvenirs and got the Patent on the name and figure, which I asked an artist from Die Zeit Magazin, located at Neuer Jungfernstieg, to draw for me. I got the figure printed on five hundred t-shirts. The souvenir shops along the Rhine River from Rüdesheim, Boppard, to Koblenz, no shop except two were willing to stock them, not even on a commission basis. I sold twelve. Good idea, but wrong timing. Another door got closed. I still had some money from the InBit disaster. What next?

Life is a combination of mistakes and lessons to learn, for which reason mistakes must happen. We enjoy life when life is good to us, and we learn in our darkest days for life. This was next to come. It almost cost me my life as I was as down as it could have gotten.