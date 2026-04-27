Trust Me, All The Jews Are Not Angels!

The caption for this column was originally prewritten for a story that the author had intended for the opportunely aborted occurrence of a grisly incident that would almost definitely have come to pass right here in the United States of America, but for the characteristically swift and the timely intervention of the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI), involving a group of young professional terrorists belonging to the globally infamous “counterterrorism” organization - at least that how the leadership of this right-wing Zionist establishment designates itself - and goes by the name of the Jewish Defense League (JDL), if memory serves this author accurately, had intended to commit. Which entailed the systematic targeting and the cold-blooded assassination of a Palestine-born woman politician resident in the US State of New Jersey not very long ago.

Incidentally and not very surprisingly, however, Yours Truly finds the aforesaid caption perfectly kosher for the present news feature which is based on a story in which the newly wedded bride of an equally newly wedded and recently locally popular and globally famous and newly elected New York City Mayor by the name of Zohran Kwame Mamdani stands curiously accused, by the New York Metropolis’ right-wing media, of having used the White-Supremacist National Anthem of the word “Nigger” to dismissively characterize African Americans and, to be certain, Global African People.

Now, what makes this “nonissue” issue patently bogus and unworthy of our attention and, some would say, righteous indignation, is the morally embarrassing fact the N-word which supposedly qualifies to be used as a scourge in roundly and indelibly condemning Mister and Missus Mamdani had been used in a web-post by Mrs. Rama Duwaji Mamdani while the latter professionally trained visual artist and ceramicist was 20 years old and obviously just out of her morally greenhorn teens and newly graduated from high school or, at the worst, still an undergraduate in college, like this author’s own Chemical Engineering son (See “Mamdani’s Wife Apologizes for Using the N-Word” The Telegraph 4/16/26).

Now, it is quite fascinatingly obvious that the presumably Jewish-descended journalist who wrote and reported this most psychologically and emotionally and morally unbalanced story had intended the latter to massively draw out the ire or the “Tsunamistic” fury of African Americans resident in both New York City and well and far beyond. Perhaps even the immitigable disaffection and the raw animosity of the members of the Global African Community. Which is also precisely why this story was promptly selected for the present news feature column, that is, if also because Ms. Emily Blumenthal, The Telegraph staff writer who mischievously produced and published the same, had made herself even far more guilty or inexcusably culpable of Virulent Anti-Black Racism of a patently pedestrian European-Jewish-American Brand.

And not only that, the writer has also jejunely and sophomorically and cavalierly, to be certain, dared to despicably insult the intelligence of African Americans and, indeed, African and Black People all over the world. For starters, Ms. Blumenthal, typically, does not provide her readers with the precise or the categorical context in which Mrs. Rama Duwaji Mamdani had used the so-called N-word because, to be frank and truthful with the Dear Reader, she does not have any. Which, by the way, even if she really did would, of course, not necessarily have mattered in the least bit, as such invariably pejorative connotative slang is perhaps the most commonly used word of abuse and, in some special instances, endearment among both the routine target of abuse and pathologically incorrigible members of the right-wing White-Supremacist Community.

On the latter count, it is equally significant to underscore the fact that even some Continental Africans resident right here within the geographical and the geopolitical confines of the United States of America are known to be obtusely and ideologically ignorantly and arrogantly in the poisonous habit of using the equally rhetorically flagrant and pejorative connotative word of “Akata,” widely known and alleged to be of Ibo/Igbo, Nigerian, origin to reference the purportedly tentative or invariable cognitive instability of the temperament of the “Average African American Person,” whatever such rhetorically protean appropriation may be deemed or envisaged to approximate.

This author has been known to have often umbrage with Ghanaian nationals who have resorted to the use of the lurid and the noetic word “Akata,” in puerile hopes of being, somehow, self-righteously on the same moral-uppity page, as it were, with their West African relatives and neighbors. On such inglorious occasions, Yours Truly has not hesitated to point out that such people were only unwisely validating White-Supremacist Racism or Racial Degradation. But, of course, many of us crossculturally and cross-racially, are also well aware of the virtual universality of the very common habit of “Poor-Mouthing” and “Bad-Mouthing” - the Dear Reader may choose their pick - even by people who belong to the same ethnicity at or against each other.

Such mutual self-degradation or “denigration” of one’s collective ethnic and racial identity has often been regardless of cultural and geographical origin. Now, it is perfectly human albeit decidedly preposterous and patently farcical and comically grotesque as it ought to be, except, of course, when such purely insurmountable human foible crosses into the downright ignoble and the morally inexcusable realm of Ideological Praxis; which is essentially and fundamentally what the so-called N-word has come to be widely and almost invariably perceived and envisaged hereabouts in the United States of America.

To be certain, Yours Truly would have been flabbergasted to his cockles, as it were, if Mrs. “Kwame” Mamdani had been portrayed or depicted to be infallible or perfectly and completely devoid or bereft of any behavioral foibles in ways that could absolutely not be said of President Donald John Trump, the half-Bavarian and half-Scottish grisly bear who, not very long ago was widely alleged by the American Mainstream Media to be in the routine habit of indiscriminately characterizing and categorizing Black and African People as “Execrable Denizens of Shithole Countries.”

Now, what was most flabbergasting and emotionally and psychologically painful and traumatizing was the fact that a remarkable majority of African leaders, including Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni, thought that the unabashedly racist and fascist President Trump had courageously and admirably called a spade exactly by the name by which other diplomatically cowardly and hypocritical closet European and American leaders have been too morbidly shy and perniciously reluctant to do. What is also inexcusably lurid to underscore here is the fact that Ms. Blumenthal craftily fails to inform her Telegraph readers that Mrs. Mamdani, presently, is only 26 years old; and that at the time that the Syrian-descended American and New York City First Lady is alleged to have composed and posted the admittedly morally unflattering Anti-African American and Anti-LGBTQ+ posts, the young woman was a tender teenager of 15.

You see, had Rama Duwaji Mamdani been classified as “White” and “Privileged,” as my 18-year-old son Papa Yaw Sintim-Aboagye is wont to say, and not as “A Sand Nigger Without Privilege,” trust me, Dear Reader, Ms. Blumenthal would not be so hysterically making a Hurricane out of this all too patently pedestrian storm in the proverbial teacup. But, of course, Rama Duwaji Mamdani is a Syrian-Arab woman who bravely and brazenly stands for Palestinian liberation from the catastrophic domination and virtual enslavement by a Rabidly Zionist Israel and for Palestinian Statehood to boot. And right here in New York City and Mr. Trump’s MAGA Republic, these two hallmarks are not ideologically and politically correct.

And neither are both Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani and Mrs. Rama Duwaji Mamdani’s Islamic creed or religious persuasion readily acceptable in our Neck of the Woods, my profound apologies to Mr. Albert Lincoln Roker, Jr., much better known hereabout in the New York Metropolis and, to be certain, the entire United States at large, as “Your Most Trusted Weatherman Al Roker.”

By Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., PhD

Professor Emeritus, Department of English

SUNY-Nassau Community College

Garden City, New York

E-mail: [email protected]