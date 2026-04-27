From TikTok to workforce: Leveraging Gen Z’s digital fluency in business

In boardrooms across Ghana and beyond, a familiar concern is quietly gaining ground: “How do we manage Gen Zs?” It is a question often framed in terms of perceived challenges, short attention spans, unconventional communication styles, and a redefinition of workplace norms. But I believe we may be asking the wrong question.

The real question is this: How do we leverage Gen Z's digital fluency to drive business performance? Whether we acknowledge it or not, Gen Zs are not just entering the workforce; they are reshaping it.

The biggest mistake organisations can make is having Gen Zs in the room without leveraging their strengths, because digital fluency alone does not drive performance; application does.

When Gen Z is empowered to contribute, challenge, and innovate, their impact becomes visible.

Gen Z is the first generation to grow up fully immersed in the digital world. For them, technology is not a tool they have to learn; it is an extension of how they think, communicate and solve problems.

Some organisations have now begun to embrace what we can call “Gen Z energy” in the workplace, a noticeable shift from just a few years ago.

Platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube were once dismissed in corporate conversations as distractions and time-wasters, with no place in serious business environments.

But that narrative is changing. Forward-thinking organisations are beginning to recognise that these platforms are not just for entertainment; they are powerful tools for influence, visibility, and engagement.

They are where brands are built in real time, and audiences are engaged authentically, trends are created, not followed. And interestingly, Gen Zs understand this ecosystem instinctively.

Yet these same platforms have shaped a generation that is highly visual in communication, exceptionally fast at processing information, comfortable with content creation and storytelling and agile in adapting to new tools and trends.

This is a competitive advantage if organisations are willing to see it that way. Content creators to business contributors

Consider what it takes to succeed on a platform like TikTok. You must understand your audience within seconds.

You must communicate clearly and creatively. You must adapt quickly to trends and feedback. Now translate that into a business context.

That is customer insight, marketing agility and real-time responsiveness. Many Gen Z employees are already practising these skills outside the workplace.

The missed opportunity for many organisations is failing to channel this capability into business value. Instead of asking, “Why are they always on their phones?” perhaps we should be asking, “What do they know that we are not leveraging?”

One of the key tensions between Gen Zs and traditional workplaces lies in speed versus structure.

Corporate environments are often built on layers, approval processes, hierarchy and carefully managed communication. Gen Zs, on the other hand, are used to immediacy.

They are accustomed to sharing ideas instantly, receiving feedback quickly and iterating in real time.

This difference can lead to friction. A Gen Z employee may feel stifled by slow decision-making. A manager may interpret their urgency as impatience.

But within that tension lies an opportunity. Organisations that can strike a balance, maintaining structure while embracing agility, will be better positioned to compete in an increasingly fast-paced market. Reframing perception

It is common to hear a Gen Z described as “entitled.” In many cases, what is being labelled as an entitlement is simply clarity about expectations.

Gen Z expects transparency from leadership, opportunities for growth, meaningful work, and a voice in conversations.

These expectations are not unreasonable. In fact, they align closely with what drives engagement and retention across all generations.

The difference is that Gen Zs are more vocal about it. For HR leaders and CEOs, the task is not to resist these expectations but to design workplaces that respond to them in a structured, sustainable way.

Ways to leverage Gen Z's digital strengths

To move from theory to practice, organisations must be intentional about integrating Gen Z talent into their operations. Do not limit digitally fluent employees to marketing or social media roles.

Their ability to think digitally can enhance operations, customer experience, and even internal communication. Create reverse mentorship

Pair senior leaders with Gen Z employees in structured mentorship programmes. This creates a two-way exchange, experience meets innovation.

Redesign communication channels

Lengthy emails and rigid communication formats may not always be effective. Explore more dynamic, visual, and concise ways of sharing information internally. Encourage experimentation

Gen Z thrives in environments where ideas can be tested quickly. Create safe spaces for innovation that encourage small experiments.

It is not just Gen Z that needs to adapt. Entire organisations must upskill to remain competitive. Gen Z can be a catalyst in this transformation.

Changing workforce

Leadership must evolve alongside the workforce. The command-and-control model is becoming less effective in a world where information is widely accessible, and employees expect to be heard.

Today's leaders must be curious rather than dismissive, adaptive rather than rigid, and inclusive rather than hierarchical.

Gen Z does not respond well to authority based solely on title. They respond to credibility, authenticity, and clarity. This requires a shift in leadership mindset, from directing work to enabling performance.

The risk of getting it wrong

Organisations that fail to engage Gen Z effectively risk more than just high turnover. They risk becoming irrelevant.

Because the same generation we are struggling to manage internally is the one shaping consumer behaviour externally.

They influence trends, purchasing decisions, and brand perception. If your workforce does not understand Gen Z, your business may struggle to connect with the market they represent.

A Ghanaian context: community meets digital

In Ghana, the integration of Gen Z into the workforce presents a unique opportunity. We are a society that values community, collaboration, and shared growth.

These cultural strengths, when combined with Gen Z's digital capabilities, can create powerful workplace dynamics.

Imagine organisations where digital innovation is driven by young talent, experience and mentorship are provided by seasoned leaders, and culture remains rooted in collaboration and respect.

This is not an idealistic vision. It is an achievable strategy.

The transition from TikTok to the workforce is not about forcing Gen Z to conform to existing systems. It is about evolving those systems to harness new capabilities.

It requires organisations to see potential where they once saw disruption, build bridges between generations and align digital fluency with business objectives.

The organisations that succeed will be those that recognise that Gen Z is not a problem to be solved, but a resource to be unlocked.

For HR leaders and CEOs, the responsibility is clear. We must move beyond stereotypes and start building systems that leverage the strengths of every generation.

Because in the end, the question is not whether Gen Z will adapt to the workplace. It is about whether the workplace is ready to adapt to Gen Z, and those who get it right will not just manage the future of work. They will lead it.

The writer is the Managing Director, Jobberman Ghana