From Pioneers to Patriots: Can Mahama’s Code of Conduct Resurrect the Spirit of "Catching Them Young"?

In the 1960s, Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah understood a fundamental truth: a nation is not built by its resources, but by the character of its citizens. Through the Ghana Young Pioneers, he sought to "catch them young," embedding the DNA of patriotism and discipline into the hearts of children before the rust of apathy could set in.

Today, Ghana stands at a different crossroad. As President John Dramani Mahama enforces a rigorous New Code of Conduct for his appointees, we are witnessing a modern attempt to "catch them" at a different stage—the point of power. This is no longer just about teaching children to march; it is about forcing leaders to walk the talk. The question remains: can this administrative discipline finally bridge the gap between the ideological fire of the past and the ethical transparency required for our future?

Echoes of the Young Pioneers’ Pledge

The Ghana Young Pioneers were guided by a pledge that sought to instill discipline, patriotism, and loyalty to the ideals of independence and African unity. Their words carried the weight of a new nation’s hopes:

“I promise to be faithful and loyal to Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, President of Ghana, and to the Convention People’s Party.”

“I will protect state property and work hard for the progress of Ghana and Africa.”

“I will be disciplined, honest, and cooperative, and will dedicate myself to the unity and liberation of Africa.”

These commitments were designed to mold children into citizens who would embody sacrifice, national pride, and the spirit of service.

Mahama’s Code of Conduct (2025/2026)

President Mahama’s Code of Conduct for political appointees echoes many of these values, but applies them to governance and leadership. His directives are clear and uncompromising:

“All appointees must declare their assets and liabilities within 30 days of appointment. Failure to comply will result in automatic dismissal.”

“No appointee shall travel first-class at the expense of the State, nor accept hampers or luxury gifts.”

“Appointees are strictly prohibited from purchasing state lands or vehicles. Protection of state property is paramount.”

“Digital compliance portals will be used to monitor adherence, and sanctions will be swift and transparent.”

“Public office is a duty, not a privilege. Civility, diligence, and respect must guide every action.”

This modern code seeks to strip away the glamour of office and replace it with the discipline of service.

Narrative Parallels



The Young Pioneers pledged loyalty to Nkrumah and the CPP; Mahama’s appointees pledge loyalty to the State and Constitution.

The Pioneers promised to protect state property; Mahama’s Code enforces it through bans and sanctions.

The Pioneers were drilled in discipline and honesty; Mahama’s appointees are bound by digital accountability systems.

The Pioneers saw patriotism as unity and liberation; Mahama reframes patriotism as integrity, transparency, and ethical leadership.

The Ghana Young Pioneers failed because the movement became a cult of personality; the Mahama Code of Conduct will succeed only if it becomes a cult of integrity. We cannot expect the youth to be disciplined "Pioneers" if their leaders act like "Predators."

By aligning the ethical constraints of today’s appointees with the patriotic education of tomorrow’s leaders, Ghana has a rare opportunity to produce a generation of citizens who don’t just love their country, but respect its laws. If we truly "catch them young"—from the classroom to the Cabinet—we won’t just be surviving the next four years; we will be securing the next forty.

Ceremonial Closing Statement

Let this moment remind us that patriotism is not a song we sing, nor a flag we wave—it is the discipline we practice and the integrity we uphold. As Nkrumah’s Pioneers once pledged to protect Ghana’s independence, so must today’s leaders pledge to protect Ghana’s dignity.

If the youth are to inherit a nation of hope, then the elders must model a nation of honesty. May the Code of Conduct be more than a document—it must be a covenant. And may every Ghanaian, from the classroom to the Cabinet, rise as a patriot who serves not for glory, but for Ghana.

✍️ Retired Senior Citizen

For and on behalf of all Senior Citizens of the Republic of Ghana 🇬🇭

Teshie-Nungua

[email protected]