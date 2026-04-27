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Mon, 27 Apr 2026 General News

Ghana Hajj advance team arrive in Saudi Arabia, begins ground inspections ahead of 2026 Pilgrimage

By Muhammed Faisal Mustapha
Ghana Hajj advance team arrive in Saudi Arabia, begins ground inspections ahead of 2026 Pilgrimage

Ghana’s Hajj advance team has arrived safely in Jeddah, marking the start of a critical phase of preparations for the 2026 pilgrimage.

The delegation, led by Alhaji Abubakar BN Tanko, proceeded to Makkah after a brief stopover, where members rested before commencing official duties.

In Makkah, the team held a high-level meeting with the Consul General and his entourage, focusing on key operational areas including accommodation, catering, transportation, medication supply, and medical licensing. The discussions form part of efforts to finalise agreements with Saudi-based service providers and ensure all arrangements meet the required standards ahead of the pilgrims’ arrival.

The delegation has since begun detailed inspections of designated hotels, assessing facilities such as lifts, staircases, air conditioning systems, lighting, and washroom conditions. Officials are also evaluating the proximity of accommodation to healthcare centres, a critical factor in ensuring timely medical response for the expected number of Ghanaian pilgrims.

A statement issued by the Communications Directorate of the Pilgrims Affairs Office of Ghana, said the exercise forms part of a comprehensive strategy to guarantee the safety, comfort, and welfare of Ghanaian pilgrims. The statement added that the advance team is working closely with relevant Saudi authorities and service providers to ensure all logistical and operational benchmarks are met.

Initial reports indicate generally satisfactory conditions, although a full verification process is still underway. A second phase of inspections is ongoing, with planned visits to Madinah, Mina, and Arafat to ensure all logistical arrangements are in place. The team has assured the public of regular updates as it finalises preparations for a safe and successful 2026 Hajj pilgrimage.

Muhammed Faisal Mustapha
Muhammed Faisal Mustapha

News ReporterPage: muhammed-faisal-mustapha

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