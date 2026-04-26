Chernobyl, 40 years on: the disaster that triggered the downfall of a superpower

As radiation spread across Europe in April 1986, so did the truth about a political system built on silence. Four decades on, RFI spoke to history and politics professor Oleg Kobtzeff about how the Chernobyl nuclear disaster exposed the USSR's culture of secrecy, and was among the catalysts for its collapse.

On 26 April, 1986, a reactor exploded at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in what was then the Ukrainian Soviet Socialist Republic, sending a radioactive cloud drifting across Europe. For days, the Soviet Union said nothing.

But as radiation alarms sounded in Scandinavia and the truth seeped out, the disaster became something bigger than an industrial accident. It pulled back the curtain on a system built on secrecy – and, some argue, helped bring that system crashing down.

Four decades on, the question still resonates: was Chernobyl the beginning of the end for the Soviet Union?

Oleg Kobtzeff, associate professor of history and politics at the American University of Paris, says the scale of the disaster was understood almost immediately in Moscow.

“You have a complete meltdown of the core of the nuclear plant. We quite often forget the incredibly heroic attempts of the local scientists and the firemen and other responders who managed to prevent the worst.”

Those early interventions, he says, prevented an even greater catastrophe, one with potentially global consequences.

“A lot of people sacrificed their lives to contain the meltdown."

Hiding the endless horror of Chernobyl

Culture of secrecy

But while the severity of the situation was clear to those in power, their response followed a different script – one shaped by decades of Soviet political conditioning.

“Secrecy was part of the political culture, and habits that had gone on for four generations,” said Kobtzeff. “It was unthinkable to be transparent.”

From childhood, Soviet citizens were conditioned to see the outside world as hostile and to guard information accordingly.

“You are taught that we are surrounded by enemies and spies and we must not disclose any vital information,” Kobtzeff explained. “So obviously there's going to be about two, three weeks when the authorities keep it under the lid.”

But when fallout was detected abroad – in Sweden, Norway and Finland, even parts of France – silence became impossible, particularly at a time when Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev was seeking to ease Cold War tensions.

According to Kobtzeff, Chernobyl was an opportunity. “It became a pretext for Gorbachev and the liberals in the Kremlin to begin the reforms that they had already been thinking about for years."

A new transparency

What followed marked a sharp break with the past, as Gorbachev faced journalists and answered unscripted questions about the disaster.

“He dares to respond candidly,” said Kobtzeff. “Conferences of this sort had never happened since the Bolshevik Revolution.”

This shift was immediate and widely understood. “It was seen as an absolute revolution. People understood what was happening even before the word 'perestroika' was pronounced.”

But this greater openness came at a cost. By exposing industrial mismanagement, environmental damage and decades of secrecy, the reforms also undermined the legitimacy of the Soviet system.

“The tragedy of Gorbachev… is that instead of being seen as a reformer, he's seen as the last man standing of a completely flawed system,” said Kobtzeff.

West pays tribute to Gorbachev, the last Soviet leader who ended Cold War

The debate over Chernobyl's role in the Soviet collapse continues. Some argue the system was already in decline, weakened by economic stagnation and political rigidity.

Kobtzeff acknowledges that view, describing the disaster as part of an existing broader malaise. But he is clear on one point – Chernobyl acted as a catalyst.

“Whether it's a symptom or whether it's completely part of the mechanisms… I don't think it really matters,” he argued. “The important thing to understand is that everything is related.”

A grim legacy

That interpretation, Kobtzeff said, was shared at the highest levels of Soviet power.

“They realised that Chernobyl was becoming a catalyst for everything that was wrong with the system,” he said, citing personal accounts from former Soviet foreign minister Eduard Shevardnadze.

“They discussed this in government meetings – that it revealed what needed to be reformed if you wanted to save the system.”

Forty years on, the physical legacy of the disaster remains grim. In parts of Belarus and northern Ukraine, communities still live with elevated rates of cancer, thyroid disease and birth defects. A vast exclusion zone surrounds the reactor, a place that is strangely both abandoned and revived, with wild animals thriving there, undisturbed by humans.

“You have an entire zone near Chernobyl which is completely cordoned off,” Kobtzeff said. “It's like another planet.” He added that the site remains a long-term challenge: “We've got thousands of years of work to continue containing this.”

In 1986, the Soviet Union too tried to contain the fallout – but the truth was harder to hide.