'Emotional' Julius Debrah weeps uncontrollably, apologises to Pentecost Chairman over comments by Ghana Free Zones Authority CEO

The Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, has issued an emotional apology to the Church of Pentecost following public backlash over comments made by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Free Zones Authority Mavis Awusi concerning the church’s Chairman, Apostle Eric Nyamekye.

The apology was delivered during a thanksgiving service at the Pentecost International Worship Centre, Trasacco, on Sunday, April 26. Visibly moved, Mr Debrah described the remarks as unfortunate and appealed for understanding from the church.

“Forgive us, it was just a slip, it wasn't intentionally done to malign our church. I believe sincerely that you will forgive us and accept us as your children,” he said in uncontrollable tears.

The controversy stemmed from comments made by Apostle Nyamekye on the environmental damage caused by illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey, particularly its impact on water bodies. His remarks were followed by a response from Dr Awusi during a media engagement, which triggered widespread criticism.

Responding publicly, Apostle Nyamekye dismissed any suggestion of lingering tension, indicating that he harboured no ill feelings over the matter.

“As for this lady, she has made me more popular. People like that I don't think about because she has made my church and myself more popular,” he said.

He further signalled his intention to put the issue behind him.

“If I held anything against her, like standing here to speak for 45 minutes, I would have said something about her. I think we all have our opinions on issues, so let's forget about this issue,” he stated.

Mr Debrah emphasised that several members of government are part of the Church of Pentecost, insisting that the remarks were never meant to disrespect its leadership or values.

The episode has reignited public debate around illegal mining and its environmental consequences, especially the pollution of rivers relied upon by many communities.

Dr Awusi has since also apologised following the criticism.

Members of the NDC, including followers and members of the Pentecost Church, took her to the cleaners for attacking the revered man of God.