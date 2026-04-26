Asantehene marks 27years of leadership; honors Mahama, Akufo-Addo, Bawumia, and other prominent leaders

In a vibrant celebration of leadership and unity, the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, marked 27 years of his reign by honoring notable figures who have made significant contributions to Asanteman and Ghana's development.

Among the esteemed recipients were President of the Republic of Ghana John Dramani Mahama, former President of the Republic of Ghana Nana Akufo-Addo, flagbearer for the New Patriotic Party and former vice president of the Republic of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, and other distinguished leaders, including the Inspector General of Police Christian Tetteh Yohunu, Sir Samuel Esson Jonah KBE, Alex Apau Dadey of the KGL Group of Companies, Nick Danso of the Nick Group of Companies, Commonwealth Secretary-General Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, among others.

This momentous occasion not only highlights the achievements of these individuals but also reinforces the Asantehene's commitment to fostering collaboration and progress within the nation.

The event, held under the theme, "Advancing Peace and Sustainable Economic Development Through Royal Vision" attracted key distinguished figures from the traditional, political, business, diplomatic, and religious sectors.

During his address, the Asantehene expressed high praise for Mr. Alex Apau Dadey, Founder and Executive Chairman of KGL Group of Companies, encouraging him to continue his invaluable contributions to the national development of Ghana and the growth of Asanteman.

Under Mr. Dadey's leadership, KGL Group has partnered with Asanteman on several significant legacy projects, including the multi-million dollar KGL- EVE Medical Centre located at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) and the Kumasi Medical Village. This facility aims to provide specialized mental health, wellness, and general medical services for women and children. It will serve communities across the Ashanti Region, Middle Belt, and the five Northern regions, featuring psychiatric consultation rooms, therapy and counseling units, inpatient wards, diagnostic and pharmacy services, rehabilitation spaces, and administrative offices.

In December 2021, KGL Group was the only indigenous company to acquire the first 24-karat Otumfuo Commemorative Gold Coin for One Million Ghana cedis to support Asanteman development and cultural resource center. The 1-ounce coin, honouring Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II was unveiled as the first-ever in Ghana to celebrate his reign and contributions to peace and stability in Ghana.

The event was highlighted by remarks from key dignitaries, including former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, former Vice-President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Commonwealth Secretary-General Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, the Olu of Warri Kingdom in Nigeria, His Royal Majesty Ogiame Atuwatse III and his wife, Her Royal Highness Olori Atuwatse III.

Also present at the event were Chief Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnnie, Bank of Ghana Governor Dr. Johnson Asiama, Deputy Chief of Staff Nana Oye Bampoe Addo who represented President John Dramani Mahama, Majority Leader Mahama Ayariga, Ashanti Regional Minister Dr. Frank Amoakohene, Council of State Member Betty Mould-Iddrisu, Mr. Daniel Mckorley(McDan), Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko and several government appointees and renowned business leaders.

The Chairman for the "World-Meets-in-Ghana Executive Dinner Ball", Sir Sam Jonah stated that, the Commemorative Gold Coin unveiled in honour of Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II was minted to express gratitude and recognize his legacy in his lifetime. Addressing the dinner ball on April 24, 2026, to mark the King's 27th enstoolment anniversary of the monarch, the respected business leader said the gesture was deliberate to celebrate greatness when it can still be acknowledged. Sir Sam Jonah mentioned that, too often societies wait until leaders have passed before appreciating their impact, the Gold Coin, he said breaks that pattern.

President John Dramani Mahama, through a statement read on his behalf by Nana Oye Bampoe Addo(Deputy Chief of Staff) credited Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II for strengthening and sustaining peace in Ghana for the past 27 years. He cited Asantehene's role and noble interventions in the Dagbon and Bawku chieftaincy disputes.

The Commonwealth Secretary-General, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, in her address, remarked that, "Asantehene has shown over many years that, traditional leadership and modern statecraft are not in contradiction. At their best, they strengthen one another. The moral authority of tradition exercised with wisdom and integrity can help societies find balance, restore dialogue, and move forward together, anchored in values tested by time."

The Olu of Warri Kingdom in Nigeria, His Royal Majesty, Ogiame Atuwatse III, also described the Occupant of the Golden Stool, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II as a "builder and guardian of peace." He credited Asantehene's 27-year reign with deliberate leadership that has secured stability in Ghana and beyond.

Mr. Alex Apau Dadey, in his remarks, expressed gratitude to Asantehene for the recognition and honour bestowed on him, and assured Otumfuo Osei Tutu II of his continuous contributions to the development and advancement of the socioeconomic transformation of Asanteman, Ghana, Africa, and the World at large.

The 27th anniversary of the Asantehene's enstoolment was organized by E ON 3 Group in partnership with the Diaspora Affairs Office at the Office of the President, and Manhyia Palace, with the KGL Group of Companies as headline sponsor, supported by various Ghanaian and International organisations.