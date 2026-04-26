One Dead, 19 injured after devastating windstorm hits Binduri District

A powerful windstorm has claimed one life and left 19 others injured in the Binduri District of the Upper East Region following its impact on several communities on Thursday, April 24, 2026.

The storm swept through areas including Kuloko, Yaligun and Bazua, leaving widespread destruction in its wake. Hundreds of homes were damaged, displacing many residents, while key infrastructure was also affected.

Four public school buildings had their roofs ripped off, and numerous electricity poles were brought down, disrupting power supply. The storm also destroyed a local Assemblies of God Church in Kuloko and a Church of Pentecost building.

The pastor of the Assemblies of God Church, Rev. Francis Akurubilla, described the incident as overwhelming but remained hopeful, stating, “But God says in all things we should give thanks.”

Officials, including District Chief Executive Martin Ariku, the Upper East Regional Director of NADMO, Mrs. Rebecca Ashamawu Akolgo, and personnel from the military, have visited the affected communities to assess the scale of the damage.

Many displaced residents are currently taking refuge with relatives and in public facilities, while the injured are receiving treatment at nearby health centres. Some have been referred to the Bolgatanga Regional Hospital for specialised care.

Mrs. Akolgo described the situation as “sad” and extended condolences to the bereaved family. She also urged residents to remain resilient and encouraged property owners to reinforce structures ahead of the windy season.

Mr. Ariku assured that the government, in collaboration with non-governmental organisations, would provide support to affected persons. He further called on NEDCo and VRA to urgently address fallen power lines to prevent further danger.

At the residence of the deceased, family member Mbawini Asam recounted the tragic loss of his mother, Anembo Asam, who was in a house with six others when the storm struck. He appealed for assistance from government, organisations and the general public to support impacted communities.

Meanwhile, several communities in the district were yet to be reached by assessment teams at the time of reporting, raising concerns about the full extent of the destruction.