ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

One Dead, 19 injured after devastating windstorm hits Binduri District

By Atubugri Simon Atule
Disaster One Dead, 19 injured after devastating windstorm hits Binduri District
SUN, 26 APR 2026

A powerful windstorm has claimed one life and left 19 others injured in the Binduri District of the Upper East Region following its impact on several communities on Thursday, April 24, 2026.

The storm swept through areas including Kuloko, Yaligun and Bazua, leaving widespread destruction in its wake. Hundreds of homes were damaged, displacing many residents, while key infrastructure was also affected.

Four public school buildings had their roofs ripped off, and numerous electricity poles were brought down, disrupting power supply. The storm also destroyed a local Assemblies of God Church in Kuloko and a Church of Pentecost building.

The pastor of the Assemblies of God Church, Rev. Francis Akurubilla, described the incident as overwhelming but remained hopeful, stating, “But God says in all things we should give thanks.”

Officials, including District Chief Executive Martin Ariku, the Upper East Regional Director of NADMO, Mrs. Rebecca Ashamawu Akolgo, and personnel from the military, have visited the affected communities to assess the scale of the damage.

Many displaced residents are currently taking refuge with relatives and in public facilities, while the injured are receiving treatment at nearby health centres. Some have been referred to the Bolgatanga Regional Hospital for specialised care.

Mrs. Akolgo described the situation as “sad” and extended condolences to the bereaved family. She also urged residents to remain resilient and encouraged property owners to reinforce structures ahead of the windy season.

Mr. Ariku assured that the government, in collaboration with non-governmental organisations, would provide support to affected persons. He further called on NEDCo and VRA to urgently address fallen power lines to prevent further danger.

At the residence of the deceased, family member Mbawini Asam recounted the tragic loss of his mother, Anembo Asam, who was in a house with six others when the storm struck. He appealed for assistance from government, organisations and the general public to support impacted communities.

Meanwhile, several communities in the district were yet to be reached by assessment teams at the time of reporting, raising concerns about the full extent of the destruction.

Atubugri Simon Atule
Atubugri Simon Atule

Upper East Regional Correspondent Page: atubugri-simon-atule

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

50 minutes ago

Political Science Lecturer at the University of Ghana, Dr Joshua Zaato We were told dumsor would end with the levy – Dr Zaato fumes

52 minutes ago

Political Science Lecturer at the University of Ghana, Joshua Zaato Did NPP use magic or witchcraft to keep our lights on? – Zaato jabs govt over du...

59 minutes ago

Kofi Jumah sweats in EOCO custody as he struggles to meet GH¢55million bail condition Kofi Jumah sweats in EOCO custody as he struggles to meet GH¢55million bail cond...

1 hour ago

Cocoa prices to decline by over 50% globally in 2026 – World Bank Cocoa prices to decline by over 50% globally in 2026 – World Bank

1 hour ago

Korle-Bu Doctors Association threaten strike over lack of laboratory and outpatient service reforms Korle-Bu Doctors Association threaten strike over lack of laboratory and outpati...

1 hour ago

Ghana begins sixth IMF review as Finance Minister hails reform progress Ghana begins sixth IMF review as Finance Minister hails reform progress

2 hours ago

Otumfuo urges feuding factions in Middle East and Europe to cease fire Otumfuo urges feuding factions in Middle East and Europe to cease fire

2 hours ago

Adamus Resources Boss Angela List buys Otumfuo gold artwork for GH¢1million Adamus Resources Boss Angela List buys Otumfuo gold artwork for GH¢1million

2 hours ago

FDA seizes over 2,100 banned alcoholic energy drinks in Western North Region FDA seizes over 2,100 banned alcoholic energy drinks in Western North Region

2 hours ago

Our prudent economic management shields Ghana from global shocks – AsieduNketiah Our prudent economic management shields Ghana from global shocks – Asiedu Nketia...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Democracy must not be goods we import

Started: 25-04-2026 | Ends: 31-08-2026
body-container-line