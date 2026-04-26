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Sun, 26 Apr 2026 Chieftaincy, Tradition and Culture

Asantehene’s Okyeame Removed from Office After Alleged Violations of Tradition

By Emmanuel Jacob Amissah
Destooled Otumfuo Kyeame, Kofi NtiDestooled Otumfuo Kyeame, Kofi Nti

The Asanteman traditional leadership has taken a decisive step following the destoolment of Kofi Nti, who served as the Chief Linguist (Okyeame) to the Asantehene. His removal was confirmed during a sitting of the Asanteman Council after a series of allegations were formally presented against him.

According to information emerging from the proceedings, the decision was anchored on concerns relating to tradition, accountability, and strict adherence to long‑standing customary protocols.

Questions Over Lineage and Customary Legitimacy

One of the key issues raised involved doubts about his royal lineage and eligibility. Council members reportedly questioned his background, particularly his alleged inability to properly invoke the revered Otumfuo Ntam Kɛseɛ—a sacred oath central to the Asante Kingdom’s judicial and moral order. This raised concerns about whether he was qualified to occupy such a sensitive and symbolically significant position.

Improper Handling of the Ntam Kɛseɛ

He was further accused of mishandling matters related to the oath. Reports indicate that he allegedly held on to several invocations without following due process, a practice viewed as inconsistent with the standards upheld by previous occupants of the office. Traditionally, such invocations must be promptly reported and addressed in accordance with established norms.

Failure in Duty and Reporting Obligations

As Okyeame, he was expected to serve as a key intermediary, custodian of tradition, and conduit of communication within the palace. However, he was cited for failing to report critical matters relating to the invocation of the oath—an omission described as a serious breach of duty and a disregard for the authority of the Asantehene and the council.

Additional Allegations from Ayaasehene

The case against him was further reinforced by accusations from the Ayaasehene, who alleged impropriety in the enstoolment of an Ayaase Dikro. This claim suggested possible procedural violations in traditional leadership appointments, adding another layer of concern to the council’s deliberations.

Council’s Final Decision

After reviewing the allegations and the responses presented, the Asanteman Council concluded that his conduct was incompatible with the expectations and responsibilities of his office. This led to the formal decision to destool him.

A Significant Moment for Asanteman

The development marks a notable moment within the Asante traditional governance system. It underscores the kingdom’s unwavering commitment to custom, accountability, and the preservation of institutional integrity—principles that remain central to the authority and continuity of Asanteman.

Emmanuel Jacob Amissah
Emmanuel Jacob Amissah

Entertainment ReporterPage: emmanuel-jacob-amissah

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