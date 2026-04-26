Internal crisis deepens in Ledzokuku NPP over bias, extortion claims

A growing controversy has engulfed the Ledzokuku Constituency of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), with allegations of extortion, procedural breaches and voter suppression threatening the credibility of the party’s ongoing polling station elections.

Information gathered by this publication from multiple party sources indicates that the process, expected to strengthen grassroots democracy, is instead being marred by claims of financial coercion and lack of transparency.

At the centre of the dispute is the party’s dues payment structure, which is a requirement for participation in internal elections. Officially, the NPP operates a tiered system, bronze (GH¢2), silver (GH¢5), gold (GH¢8) and platinum (GH¢10), allowing members to contribute based on their means.

However, constituency-level operatives are alleged to have imposed a minimum payment of GH¢5, effectively sidelining members who can only afford the lower GH¢2 option.

Some aggrieved members claim that attempts to pay the approved GH¢2 have resulted in disqualification, with nomination forms reportedly rejected without clear justification.

Concerns have also been raised over the handling of nomination forms. While party officials initially indicated that 3,000 forms were available, the figure was later revised to 7,000 without explanation, raising suspicion among aspirants.

Aspirants further allege that they have been subjected to multiple payments without proper receipts, deepening concerns over accountability in the process.

There are also claims of selective screening of aspirants, with some reportedly excluded based on perceived political affiliations. Insider accounts suggest that confidential information provided by aspirants may have been used to field competing candidates within the same polling stations.

Observers say such practices, if proven, could undermine fairness and erode trust in the electoral process.

Additionally, reports of challenges with data capture have emerged, with some eligible members said to have been left out of the electoral register, effectively denying them the right to vote.

Questions have also been raised about the composition of polling station electoral committees. Contrary to party guidelines, some sources allege that electoral area coordinators are exerting undue influence over the process, often working closely with incumbent executives.

Further controversy surrounds claims that parts of the exercise are being conducted from a private residence at Grada Estate instead of a neutral, officially designated venue, raising concerns about impartiality.

The developments have sparked unease within the constituency, with party members warning that the situation could weaken confidence in the NPP’s internal democratic structures.

Party stakeholders are therefore calling on the national leadership to intervene, investigate the allegations and ensure strict adherence to established electoral guidelines.

Efforts to obtain official comment from constituency executives have so far been unsuccessful.

The situation in Ledzokuku is increasingly being viewed as a test case for the NPP’s commitment to transparency, fairness and internal democratic accountability.