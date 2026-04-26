The Billion-Cedi Bet: Why Ghana Is Throwing Everything at AI, 5G, and One Million Coders

Let me start with a number that will make you sit up. Two hundred and seventy million dollars. That is what the government just said it will spend on a new artificial intelligence strategy. Add another one billion dollars from a partnership with the UAE. Then add another 1.1 billion dollars from MTN Ghana over the next three years. If you are doing the quick math, that is more than two billion dollars being aimed at one thing: turning Ghana into a serious technology hub. Now, if you are a tomato seller at Madina market or a driver who parks at Circle, you might laugh and say, “But what does AI have to do with my daily bread?” That is a fair question. Let me explain it in a way that will make sense.

First, understand what is happening. President Mahama has launched what they call the National Artificial Intelligence Strategy as reported by Accra Street Journal Inside that big name is a simple idea: we want Ghanaians to build the smart computer programs that the rest of the world is already using. To do that, they are building a 250 million dollar computing centre. Think of it like a massive power plant, but instead of electricity, it produces computing power. The remaining 20 million is for making sure the plan actually happens, not just sitting on a shelf. At the same time, they are bringing back the One Million Coders program, and this time they are giving out 6,500 laptops. So not just teaching people to code, but giving them the tool to do it.

But wait, there is more. MTN Ghana, our biggest telecom company, says it will invest roughly 1.1 billion dollars over the next three years to upgrade its network and build AI infrastructure. That is not small money. That is the kind of investment that creates jobs, changes how fast your internet moves, and makes it possible for a young person in Ho to work for a company in London without leaving their village. And then you have the Ghana-UAE partnership worth one billion dollars to build a major AI and tech hub right here. The UAE is not a small player. They know technology. For them to put one billion dollars into Ghana means they see something we might be missing about ourselves.

Now, you might ask, “But why all of this now?” The answer is simple. The old ways of building an economy are not enough anymore. We cannot only depend on gold, cocoa, and oil. Those things are good, but they do not employ the millions of young people who finish school every year. Technology is different. When you train a young person to code, they can work from their bedroom and earn dollars. When you build a computing centre, companies from abroad will pay to use it. When you roll out 5G, a farmer can use a drone to check his crops. A teacher in a remote village can access lessons from the best schools in the world. That is what is at stake here.

But let me also talk about the 5G situation because this affects you directly. The National Communications Authority is working to end the exclusivity of the Next-Gen Infraco, that is the company that was supposed to roll out 5G alone. What that means in simple English is that they want more companies to be able to offer 5G services so that the whole country gets access faster and cheaper. Because if only one company controls 5G, prices will be high and rural areas will be ignored. The NCA has learned that lesson. So expect to see competition, and competition is good for your pocket.

MTN is also doing something small but very useful for ordinary people. They have introduced a self-service SIM swap feature on the myMTN app. Before, if you lost your SIM or it got damaged, you had to go to a service centre, stand in a long queue, and waste half your day. Now you can do it yourself from your phone. That might seem like a tiny thing, but in a country where time is money, these small conveniences add up. It means the market woman does not have to close her stall to go replace her SIM. It means the okada rider does not lose a day of income. That is what thoughtful technology looks like.

However, let me not paint a picture that is too beautiful. Because there is a dark side to all this digital progress. The Cyber Security Authority has reported a surge in online fraud cases. As more of us go online, the criminals also go online. They are getting smarter. They send fake messages, create fake loan apps, and trick people into giving away their passwords. The authority has started campaigns in senior high schools to teach young people how to spot misinformation and digital crime. That is good, but parents also need to talk to their children. And adults need to stop being careless. Do not click every link that says you have won a prize. Do not give your bank details to anyone who calls you claiming to be from MTN or Vodafone. The technology is advancing, but our common sense must advance with it.

Now, let me connect all of this back to the economy story I have been telling you in my previous columns. Remember when I said the cedi is stable, inflation is down, and the stock market is rising? Those things create the foundation for this big technology push. Because you cannot build a computing centre if the country is on fire with inflation. You cannot attract a one billion dollar partnership from the UAE if investors think the cedi will crash tomorrow. So the economic stability we are seeing is not separate from the AI strategy. It is the soil in which this technology tree is being planted.

But here is my worry. We have seen big plans before. We have seen beautiful launch events and speeches. The question is always execution. Will the 250 million dollar computing centre actually be built, or will the money disappear into the pockets of middlemen? Will the 6,500 laptops reach the young people who need them most, or will they end up in the homes of people who already have everything? Will the one million coders program actually teach real skills that lead to real jobs, or will it be a series of workshops where people just collect attendance certificates? These are not cynical questions. These are Ghanaian questions. We know our history.

Also, let us talk about electricity. You cannot train a coder if the lights go off every afternoon. You cannot run a computing centre if ECG is still estimating your bills and cutting your power. So the government must fix the power sector with the same urgency they are showing for technology. One without the other is a waste. And the cybersecurity issue is serious. If we become a digital hub but we are also known as a place where fraud is easy, international companies will not trust us. So the Cyber Security Authority needs teeth, not just campaigns.

What does this mean for you, the ordinary Ghanaian? It means you have to start paying attention to technology whether you like it or not. The world is not waiting. If you are a parent, encourage your children to learn coding, not because they will all become software engineers, but because digital skills will be as basic as reading and writing in the next ten years. If you are a small business owner, learn how to use social media and mobile money to grow your customers. If you are a young person, stop seeing technology as just Instagram and TikTok. See it as your ticket out of unemployment. The government is building the highways. But you must learn to drive.

And for the government, my simple advice is this: do not let the billion-dollar numbers make you forget the small things. A self-service SIM swap feature is good. But what about network coverage in the villages? What about data prices that are still too high for many people? What about making sure the 5G rollout does not leave the north behind? Technology should not be another Accra-only story. It must reach every corner.

So here is where we stand. Ghana is making a bold bet. Billions of dollars. A national AI strategy. One million coders. A partnership with the UAE. A 5G rollout. It is exciting, but it is also risky. If we get it right, our children will look back and say this was the turning point. If we get it wrong, we will just have more expensive phones and faster ways to lose money to fraudsters. I am choosing to be hopeful, but hopeful with my eyes open. And I am advising you to do the same. Learn something digital today. Ask questions tomorrow. And never stop paying attention. Because this quiet tech revolution is coming to your street, whether you invited it or not.

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