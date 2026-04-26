Life is a Journey:Live it (Part 27)

The other autobiography

So, why did it take Heidi Jürgensen over a year, from March 2011 to April 2012, to confront me with her questions about my management of the finances of our mother, when inbetween for three months, I had not made any withdrawals from the account or paid any bills to my mother`s instructions. That is a key question that time will answer as we go along.

So, Heidi Jürgensen unlawfully but not with criminal itend as later lawyers were telling me, took papers from my office in Sülldorf without my consent. In her emails, rushing forwards and backwards, she told me only to release these documents when I had paid back the money stolen. I stayed on my narritive to ask Emma Heerde for her to quittt the savings account is all she had to do and the money would come into her hands, that simple. Still, she refused and saw my explanation as a lie. Years later, the money was released, and the inheritance was ready for me to distribute among the three of us. Heidi Jügensen asked my lawyer, Madam Perner from Alte Wöhr 17, that she would not accept the money, as first she needed proof that the money was the money of my mother. After the lawyer, as a professional, reassured her that she, by evidence and mistake done by the previous lawyer Jutta Bärthel, that this indeed was the money I had always talked about, Heidi Jürgensen still refused to accept her part of our mother`s inheritance, realizing the money is connected to blood. The blood my mother had lost because of all the lies that were sent out against me. That ended her life untimely, scared to death. But whether or not Ruth Willers would have died anyway of natural causes, and whether this case had nothing to do with her death, is subject to interpretation. My side of the story is obviously clear, even though not all share my sentiments.

As things might stand in the documents unlawfully taken from me back in Germany, and fighting for me right, I got them back. When I saw the package DHL sent to me, I had a good laugh, a very good laugh. What Heidi Jürgensen thaught is a trophy in her hands, so much needed by me, desperate to get a hold of, was far from anything important to me. It was a laugh. But not quite, which proves the hand of God in my life and how foolish Heidi Jürgensen is. Back in Germany, I had to establish my life again. I needed income. To be a lecturer, I needed my Diploma certificate from Hamburg University. I knew my ex-wife had taken, burnt, or whatever all my documents, my University certificate, my patent certificate for Deutsche Michel, Germany`s national figure, my certificate of the Hamburg Hotel- and Restaurant Association, which proved I am qualified to run a Hotel or Restaurant, my BVW certificate to be a qualified insurance broker Versicherungsfachmann, and many more. Even as I brought all Chesterfield sofas into the marriage, therefore my own...everything gone. The instruction to give it to my best man, Derek Bull, was ignored two days before he was due to pick them up. In the file I received from Heidi Jürgensen was something very valuable for me...and this shows the hands of God in my life. There was a photocopy of my University degree certificate. Weeks before, I had gone to Hamburg University and ask of a copy of my certificate, and they declined, saying all such papers after thirty years would be destroyed, no records would be kept. Even not my thesis, which I had presented to get the certificate. Everything destroyed. Without it, getting a job as a lecturer in Hamburg would have been close to impossible. And there it was, the photocopy of my certificate, which saved me and got me jobs after jobs. I laughed at my sister Heidi Jürgensen, how stupid she was. If she were a clever person, she would have not only spotted that copy but destroyed it, making it certainly impossible for me on my return to find a job ever or that easily. Saying these words...I am still laughing my head off, I am telling you, folks. God never lets you down when you walk with him. In the end, he always saves you from the hands of the wicked. Trust God in everything. Walk with God always!

While later Heidi Jürgensen would claim I had to prove that the money shared as inheritance belonged to my mother...now which is which, either stolen or not stolen...as my mother never had any money at the end of her lifetime...very confusing, very much so...Heidi Jürgensen put me under the spotlight and under serious fire. She claimed I would hide in Germany, feeling ashamed of what I had done, and as I had entered Ghana on a sixty-day visa, this must have been proof of my hiding in Germany. Another of her many lies against me, as I had entered Ghana on a three-month ninety-day visa, and when I was supposedly hiding in Germany out of shame, my wife Alberta and I stayed comfortably in the Executive Lodge in Greda Estate with many witnesses around, and my passport entries as a witness.

While Heidi Jürgensen ran around town like a mad person, even informing some of my business partners how evil I was, I heard from her another news that three arrests warrents had been issued against me, and on my return, I would face possible consequences. Till today, she has failed to present any evidence to her claim, but I can say that when Rass Bediako and I touched down in Hamburg in 2014, the first time back in Germany after having left the country, I was not arrested. In Germany, I was never arrested. Rass Bediako and I were on a two-day visit to our business partner in Schenefeld and had to rush back as we had to attend pressing business in Ghana. We had taken an electric motor with us to show to one of our associates to find a stronger engine instead, as the Bediako Brothers wanted to import electric cars into Ghana. I went to the working place of Heidi Jürgensen at Fielmann Headquarters in Weidenallee and left a written note with the receptionist that I had no reason and no intention to hide, as I was not guilty of any crime.

I was in a very difficult situation as I was not in pocession of the documents needed to fight my case and against the evil minds in Germany runing up and down the country like mad people anytime possibly seeing they would destroy the evidence I needed to prove my innocent and yet I had a big deal on my hand in Ghana which made it impossible to leave the country at that stage...the funds to buy CPC company Limited in Tema, the chocolate factory I wanted to buy with my concept and the money from Hong Kong investsors. In such a situation, you cannot just run and care for your personal problems back home.

So, I had to settle for a marathon, not a sprint, on the issue of the money of my late mother and the craziness of Heidi Jürgensen. One month after I had arrived in Ghana in 2012, my ex-wife Emma Heerde wrote an email to me saying that if I ever came back to Hamburg, I would have no chance to stay in the old apartment, as over the weekends her new boyfriend would come. In such a situation, I would have to find another place to stay. Her decision was unlawful to say the least. The contract with the landlord, which both of us had signed, and for that matter, to block me from entering the apartment was against the law altogether. It would have meant staying out of our apartment and using a lawyer to fight my way in. More than once, Emma Heerde had violated moral rules and close to legal regulations as well. To return to Germany on that note was very challenging.

The allegations and attacks from Hamburg went on and on. The peak was when on December 4th, 2015, Hans-Jürgen Jürgensen sent the email which I had mentioned earlier, wishing and hoping for me to die in Africa. What a stupid and wicked man!

Anyway, God allows our enemies to fight us and fight us well. We should be astonished by their attacks and behavior, but not be weary. In prayers, we Christians should always ask God for guidance, and he surely will answer us. One day, one day...take your time and work your way through life...do not derail your ways...God will bring them down. God is the same in the past, he is the same now, and in the future. He has proven himself in the lives of so many. Daniel did not end his life in the pit among lions, and Joseph was made Prime Minister of Egypt. And Moses at old age and Abraham at old age and Hiob...remember them all and remember their stories well. They went through the shadows of the valleys, and God rescued them. Be wise and learn from your situation to become even wiser.