It is no longer a secret in Ghana that public confidence in the Akufo‑Addo administration collapsed long before the end of his tenure. Many critics argue that even a child on the streets could identify him as the worst leader in the country’s political history.

The public’s frustration stems from the perception that Akufo-Addo, together with key figures such as former Finance Minister Ken Ofori‑Atta, presided over a period marked by economic decline, questionable financial decisions, and allegations of corruption that continue to shape national debate. While the New Patriotic Party (NPP) struggles to confront this legacy openly, the consequences of those years remain visible in the economy, in public institutions, and within the party itself.

One of the most widely discussed issues is the concept popularly referred to as “Agyapadie.” Although the authenticity of the document circulating under that name has been publicly disputed by the Presidency and traditional authorities, many Ghanaians believe it reflects a pattern they observed during the administration. Critics describe Agyapadie as a blueprint for state capture, a strategy allegedly designed to consolidate political and economic power within a small, well‑connected elite.

They point to events such as the financial sector cleanup, the PDS power concession controversy, and the Agyapa Royalties deal as examples of how state assets and major transactions appeared to move through networks linked to political insiders. Whether the document itself is genuine or not, the perception that the state was treated as a private inheritance became widespread.

The administration also faced a series of corruption allegations and governance scandals that deepened public mistrust. Analysts frequently cite the PDS scandal, procurement irregularities, and the collapse of several indigenous banks as examples of decisions that weakened institutions and concentrated economic power. These controversies were compounded by the findings of the Auditor‑General’s report on COVID‑19 funds, which highlighted unapproved allowances, payments for vaccines that were not fully delivered at the time of audit, and expensive facilities that remained under‑utilised.

For many citizens, these findings reinforced the belief that public resources were mismanaged during a national crisis when transparency and accountability were most needed. International attention intensified when Al Jazeera’s “Gold Mafia” documentary featured claims by a gold smuggler who alleged connections to Ghana’s presidency. The Presidency strongly denied the allegations and demanded a retraction, and the individual later distanced himself from his earlier statements.

Still, the mere appearance of Ghana’s highest office in such a context damaged public confidence and added to the perception that illegal mining, gold smuggling, and money laundering had flourished during the period. Domestically, illegal mining, or galamsey, continued to devastate forests, rivers, and farmlands despite earlier promises to eradicate it. Critics argued that the persistence of the problem reflected deeper political and economic interests that were never fully confronted.

The economic consequences of these controversies were severe. Ghana’s public debt rose sharply, investor confidence weakened, and by 2022, the country had lost access to international capital markets. Many Ghanaians believe that the NPP, as a political force, has already collapsed under the weight of its own decisions, yet the party’s leading figures are unwilling to say this openly.

Instead of confronting the consequences of the Akufo‑Addo era, the economic crisis, and the loss of public trust, many within the party choose silence. Others attempt to shift blame onto the current administration, even though the roots of today’s challenges lie in the very leadership they once defended. This refusal to acknowledge the party’s internal decay has created a culture of denial, where truth is avoided not because it is unknown, but because it is too painful to admit.

The government eventually sought assistance from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), leading to a US$3 billion program aimed at restoring stability. As part of the agreement, Ghana implemented a Domestic Debt Exchange Program, which restructured local bonds and significantly reduced interest payments. While the policy was intended to stabilize the economy, it had painful effects on pensioners, fund managers, and ordinary savers whose expected incomes were disrupted. Many pensioners protested publicly, arguing that they were being forced to bear the cost of years of financial mismanagement.

These developments illustrate a broader truth: no economy can build a strong foundation on top of systemic financial irregularities, weak institutions, and declining public trust. When public funds are mismanaged, when procurement lacks transparency, and when political networks appear to benefit disproportionately from state resources, the long‑term consequences are unavoidable.

Businesses lose confidence, investors hesitate, and ordinary citizens pay the price through inflation, unemployment, and reduced social services. The economic challenges Ghana faces today can’t be separated from the decisions and controversies of the past. The political consequences for the NPP have been equally significant. The party once prided itself on a reputation for economic competence, rule of law, and private‑sector development, yet the controversies of the Akufo‑Addo era have eroded that image.

Many within the party understand the scale of the damage but remain reluctant to speak openly, fearing internal backlash or political isolation. Instead of confronting the legacy directly, some redirect their frustrations toward the current administration, avoiding the uncomfortable truth that the roots of today’s challenges lie in decisions made years earlier. This silence has created a credibility gap that the party continues to struggle with.

Ultimately, the impact of these events extends beyond the economy and the party. They have shaped public expectations about leadership, accountability, and the role of political institutions. Ghanaians have witnessed how quickly national progress can be undermined when governance falters and when public resources are not protected with vigilance. The lesson is clear: a nation can’t thrive when its institutions are weakened, its resources mismanaged, and its leaders insulated from scrutiny.

As Ghana looks to the future, citizens have an opportunity to demand a different kind of politics, one grounded in transparency, accountability, and genuine public service. Since the NPP can’t bring itself to admit that Akufo‑Addo has destroyed the party, I will say openly what they have refused to say while in government and in opposition.