America's Strongest Negotiators Are Back: Witkoff & Kushner Return to Pakistan for Iran Talks

A Mission to Break the Stalemate

In one of the most high-stakes diplomatic deployments of the Trump era, the White House's two most formidable deal-makers are heading back to Islamabad. U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are heading to Pakistan on Saturday morning to engage in "direct talks" with their Iranian counterparts, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed. Vice President JD Vance, who led the prior U.S. delegation to Islamabad for an initial round of negotiations with Iran, will not be attending this weekend's talks.

Why Pakistan And Why Now?

The planned trip is an effort to break the stalemate and build momentum for a deal before Trump goes back to exploring military options. Pakistan has emerged as the critical diplomatic venue a neutral ground acceptable to both Washington and Tehran, with Islamabad playing an active mediating role.

"The Iranians reached out and asked for an in-person conversation, as President Donald Trump had asked them to do," Leavitt said. "So the president is dispatching Steve and Jared to go hear what they have to say, and we're hopeful that it will be a productive conversation." Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi earlier said he was embarking on a tour of Islamabad, Muscat, and Moscow to closely coordinate with partners on regional developments.

The Road That Led Here: Round One & the Vance Delegation

This is not Islamabad's first act in this drama. The first round of peace talks, held nearly two weeks ago in Islamabad and led on the U.S. side by Vance, ended with no deal. A U.S. delegation including Vance was expected to return to Pakistan earlier this week for further negotiations, but the trip was delayed as Iranian officials reportedly said they would not show up. Much of the mutual prickliness has centered on the Strait of Hormuz, the major oil-shipping route that has seen traffic slow to a trickle amid Iranian threats.

Witkoff and Kushner attended a news conference after meeting with representatives from Pakistan and Iran on April 12 in Islamabad meaning this second mission builds directly on their own earlier groundwork.

Why Witkoff & Kushner Not Vance?

The shift in delegation composition is deliberate and revealing. Vance will not make the trip because his counterpart, Speaker of Parliament Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, won't travel with Foreign Minister Araghchi. A U.S. official and a source with knowledge said Ghalibaf grew frustrated with infighting in the Iranian leadership after the previous round of talks and even threatened to step aside.

Leavitt said Vance "remains deeply involved in this entire process and will be standing by here in the United States, along with the president and Secretary of State Marco Rubio and the entire national security team for updates. Everyone will be on standby to fly to Pakistan if necessary."

Kushner and Witkoff have been working with Iranian officials on a potential agreement on Tehran's nuclear material for months giving them a depth of relationship and institutional knowledge that makes them the natural pair to carry negotiations forward at this delicate moment.

Pakistan: The Indispensable Mediator

Islamabad's role in these talks has been remarkable. A Pakistani official told Axios that the meeting with Araghchi would focus on relaunching negotiations with the Trump administration, and that a trilateral meeting with the U.S. would be assessed after Pakistan's own meeting with Araghchi. Two sources said the meeting between the U.S. envoys and Araghchi could take place on Monday, after Kushner and Witkoff hold separate bilateral talks with the Pakistani mediators. Leavitt described Pakistan as "incredible friends and mediators throughout this entire process." Islamabad's credibility with both sides maintaining working relationships with Washington and Tehran simultaneously has made it irreplaceable as a venue and facilitator.

Mixed Signals From Tehran

Even as Washington announced the mission, Iran's signals were contradictory. Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said in a post on X that "no meeting is planned to take place between Iran and the US," adding that Iran's observations would be conveyed to Pakistan and that Araghchi is in Pakistan to meet with Pakistani officials in connection with their ongoing mediation. Semi-official state media in Iran also reported there were "no negotiations with the Americans on the agenda."

"We hope progress will be made and we hope that positive development will come from this meeting. We have certainly seen some progress from the Iranian side in the last few days," Leavitt said.

Trump's Position: Patience For Now

Trump told Reuters in a phone call that Iran will be "making an offer," adding that he did not know what it would be yet and "we'll have to see." Trump said Thursday that he is in no rush to make a peace deal, saying the war has had less of an effect on both stocks and oil prices than he had expected. The Trump administration has extended its original four-to-six-week war prediction timeline.

Qatar is also pushing for an agreement, and Trump spoke to the Qatari emir on Friday about the ceasefire and efforts to reach a deal.

What's at Stake

At the heart of these talks lies one of the most consequential questions in global security Iran's nuclear ambitions. With the Strait of Hormuz disrupted, oil markets on edge, and a ceasefire that could fracture at any moment, Witkoff and Kushner carry an enormous brief to Islamabad. Their track record from Gulf normalization deals in Trump's first term to the months of behind-the-scenes nuclear groundwork makes them uniquely placed for the task.

The world is watching Islamabad. The outcome of this weekend's mission could determine whether diplomacy prevails or whether the region slides toward wider conflict.

Mustapha Bature Sallama.

Medical/ Science Communicator,

Private Investigator, Criminal investigation and Intelligence Analysis.

International Conflict Management and Peace Building.USIP

[email protected]

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