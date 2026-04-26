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Sun, 26 Apr 2026 Feature Article

Mali Under Siege: Massive Coordinated Attacks Strike Capital and Major Cities

Mali Under Siege: Massive Coordinated Attacks Strike Capital and Major Cities

Breaking: A Nation-Wide Assault
Gunmen attacked Mali's capital Bamako and several locations across the country in an apparently coordinated assault involving multiple groups. The army said on Saturday morning it was fighting "terrorist groups" that had attacked army barracks in Bamako and other areas in the military-ruled nation.

Strong explosions and gunfire were reported early Saturday in several cities in Mali, including Kati and areas of Bamako. Reports said detonations were also heard in Mopti, Gao, Sévaré, and Kidal. Two powerful explosions were heard in Kati between 5:00 and 5:30 a.m. local time, waking residents across Bamako. "A deafening noise woke up our whole neighborhood early this morning," one Kati resident said.

The Targets: Strategic Strikes Across the Country
Bamako & Kati The Heart of Power
Heavy gunfire and explosions were heard near Modibo Keïta International Airport in Bamako, with helicopters patrolling overhead. An AP journalist in Bamako heard sustained heavy weapons and automatic rifle gunfire coming from the airport, around 15 kilometers from the city centre, and saw a helicopter over nearby neighborhoods. The airport is adjacent to an air base used by Mali's air force.

Two loud explosions and sustained gunfire were heard shortly before 6 a.m. near Mali's main military base Kati outside Bamako the home of military ruler General Assimi Goïta. Soldiers were rapidly deployed to block off roads in the area.
Kidal Rebels Claim Neighborhood Control

Gunmen entered the northeastern city of Kidal, taking control of some neighborhoods and leading to gunfire exchanges with the army, according to a former mayor who spoke on condition of anonymity out of fear for his safety.

Gao & Sévaré Terror From North to Centre
A resident of Gao said gunfire and explosions started in the early hours of Saturday and could still be heard in the late morning. "The force of the explosions is making the doors and windows of my house shake. I'm scared out of my wits," the resident told AP by phone. A witness in Sévaré simply said: "There's gunfire everywhere."

Who Is Behind the Attacks?
Sources familiar with the situation indicate that the Mouvement de Libération de l'Azawad (MLA) is believed to be responsible for the attack in Kidal, while the jihadist group JNIM has also been linked to portions of the simultaneous strikes raising serious concerns about possible coordination between two otherwise distinct armed factions.

The spokesperson for the Azawad Liberation Front (FLA), a Tuareg-dominated rebel alliance, said on social media its forces had taken control of multiple positions in Kidal and Gao though Reuters could not independently verify this claim. Four security sources said the regional al-Qaeda affiliate JNIM was also involved in Saturday's attacks. There was no immediate claim of responsibility from JNIM or the Islamic State in the Sahel Province.

A Calculated, Nationwide Offensive
The spread of attacks across geographically dispersed locations from the capital Bamako in the south to Kidal and Gao in the far north suggests a level of tactical planning intended to stretch military resources and overwhelm response capabilities.

The US Embassy issued a shelter-in-place advisory for American citizens in Mali, reflecting the severity and unpredictability of the unfolding situation.
Months of Escalation Leading to This Moment

Today's assault did not emerge in a vacuum. It is the culmination of a dramatically worsening security spiral:

In September 2025, JNIM announced an economic and transport blockade around all of Mali's main cities, including Kayes, Sikasso, and the capital Bamako. Over the following months, almost no fuel tanker managed to reach the capital, forcing the government to close all schools in Bamako between October and November, while US and European embassies issued security alerts.

In March 2026, the Malian government reportedly released over 100 detainees suspected of links with JNIM as part of a possible arrangement to allow fuel convoys to reach the capital and alleviate a severe shortage. That same month, the Azawad Liberation Front launched drone and mortar attacks on military positions in Gao.

Earlier in 2026, seven employees were taken hostage in a jihadist attack on the Morila Gold Mine; at least 15 people were killed in a JNIM attack on a fuel tanker convoy; and several people were abducted in attacks on industrial sites in the Kayes Region.

The Broader Context: A State Under Pressure
Observers have warned that Mali may be approaching state collapse, as the Malian armed forces and their Russian Africa Corps allies have struggled to control even the territory surrounding the capital. JNIM, now considered the best-organized insurgent group in all of West Africa, carried out its first-ever attack in Nigeria in late 2025, killing a soldier in Kwara State signaling the group's expanding reach.

Mali has been dealing with more than a decade of armed unrest since 2012, facing attacks by West Africa affiliates of al-Qaeda and ISIL, as well as a Tuareg-led rebellion in the north. Following two military coups in 2020 and 2021, Bamako cut ties with its former colonial ruler France, expelled French forces and UN peacekeeping missions, and turned instead to Russia's Wagner Group now rebranded as the Africa Corps under direct Russian defence ministry control.
Situation Ongoing

As of the time of writing, fighting continues in multiple locations. The Malian army has confirmed it is actively engaged, and the full scale of casualties and territorial control remains unclear. This is a rapidly developing situation.

Mustapha Bature Sallama.
Medical/ Science Communicator,
Private Investigator, Criminal investigation and Intelligence Analysis.
International Conflict Management and Peace Building.USIP
[email protected]
+233-555-275-880

Mustapha Bature Sallama
Mustapha Bature Sallama, © 2026

This Author has published 1080 articles on modernghana.com. More COE Hijama Healing Cupping therapy ,Mini MBA in Complimentary and Alternative Medicine .Naturopathy and Reflexologist. Private Investigation and Intelligence Analysis,International Conflict Management and Peace Building at USIP. Profession in Journalism at Aljazeera Media Institute, Social Media Journalism,Mobile Journalism, Investigative Journalism, Ethics of Journalism, Photojournalist, Medical and Science Columnist on Daily Graphic. Column: Mustapha Bature Sallama

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

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Started: 25-04-2026 | Ends: 31-08-2026
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