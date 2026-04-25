I apologise and retract my words against Chairman of the Church of Pentecost – Mary Awusi

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Free Zones Authority, Mary Awusi, has finally apologised and retracted her earlier comments directed at the Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, Apostle Eric Nyamekye.

Speaking in an interview on Accra FM, and monitored by MynewsGh, Mary Awusi admitted that her earlier remarks had generated unintended controversy and said she felt compelled to set the record straight.

“As human beings, we are all prone to mistakes,” she said. “If my comments sounded offensive, I sincerely apologise and retract them. That was never my intention.”

She emphasised that her remarks had been misunderstood and insisted there was no deliberate attempt to disrespect the church leader or the Christian community.

“I hold the Chairman of the Church of Pentecost in very high regard. He is a man I deeply respect and admire,” she added.

“For that reason, I think it is only appropriate that I do the needful, which is to retract my statement and apologise, not only to him but also to the church and the entire Christian fraternity.”

Her apology comes after days after the church leader had raised concerns about the environmental destruction caused by illegal mining, commonly known as galamsey, warning about its impact on water bodies and even religious practices such as baptism.

-mynewsgh