ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

South Africa: Stop attacking foreigners, we are all sojourners – Dafeamekpor

  Sat, 25 Apr 2026
Social News Member of Parliament for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor
SAT, 25 APR 2026
Member of Parliament for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor

Member of Parliament for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, has stated that the renewed xenophobic tensions in South Africa highlight a wider African challenge that requires restraint and reflection.

Speaking on TV3’s Keypoints, monitored by MyNewsGh, he said migration is a normal part of human life and should not be used as a basis for violence.

“Let me thank the Minister for doing this because there have been concerns raised that the government should speak,” he said.

He added that Africans themselves must be careful not to fuel hostility across borders.

“Look, at the centre of humanity is migration. We move around, we all move around,” he said.

Dafeamekpor pointed out that Africans live and work in several countries without similar backlash.

“There are South Africans in Dubai. I’ve met them. Indians are not complaining,” he stated.

He cautioned against attacks on foreign nationals, stressing that protests should remain peaceful.

“Don’t go physically removing people, beating them. By all means protest, make your voices heard,” he said.

-mynewsgh

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

21 minutes ago

Ekua Amoakoh Dumsor: Stop the ‘settings’ and focus on fixing the issue – Gov’t told

43 minutes ago

Former Attorney-General and Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu The application did not disclose jurisdiction – Martin Amidu reacts to Quo Warra...

1 hour ago

Kojo Nsafoa Poku “I will not blame Mahama for the power outages” – NPP's Kojo Nsafoa Poku

1 hour ago

My life was a lot easier when I had multiple women – Akon "My life was a lot easier when I had multiple women" – Akon

2 hours ago

Kojo Nsafoa Poku Power outages: “Our weather is the reason our lights go off” – NPP’s Kojo Nsafoa...

2 hours ago

President John Dramani Mahama has visited the coastal community of Fuveme to assess damage caused by recent tidal waves V/R: “Help is coming” – Mahama tells Fuveme residents after tidal waves

2 hours ago

Former Managing Director of GIHOC Distilleries Company Limited, Maxwell Kofi Jumah Former GIHOC Managing Director Maxwell Kofi Jumah detained by EOCO over financia...

3 hours ago

Mahama must engage South African President over xenophobic attacks — Minority Mahama must engage South African President over xenophobic attacks — Minority

3 hours ago

A file photo Noise pollution can cause cardiovascular diseases — EPA urges reduced exposure

3 hours ago

Current power outages due to technical issues, not dumsor — Abass Nurudeen Current power outages due to technical issues, not dumsor — Abass Nurudeen 

Advertise Here

Just in....

Democracy must not be goods we import

Started: 25-04-2026 | Ends: 31-08-2026
body-container-line