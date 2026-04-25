South Africa: Stop attacking foreigners, we are all sojourners – Dafeamekpor

Member of Parliament for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, has stated that the renewed xenophobic tensions in South Africa highlight a wider African challenge that requires restraint and reflection.

Speaking on TV3’s Keypoints, monitored by MyNewsGh, he said migration is a normal part of human life and should not be used as a basis for violence.

“Let me thank the Minister for doing this because there have been concerns raised that the government should speak,” he said.

He added that Africans themselves must be careful not to fuel hostility across borders.

“Look, at the centre of humanity is migration. We move around, we all move around,” he said.

Dafeamekpor pointed out that Africans live and work in several countries without similar backlash.

“There are South Africans in Dubai. I’ve met them. Indians are not complaining,” he stated.

He cautioned against attacks on foreign nationals, stressing that protests should remain peaceful.

“Don’t go physically removing people, beating them. By all means protest, make your voices heard,” he said.

-mynewsgh