France's Macron tells Greek PM Mitsotakis: 'We will be by your side'

France's President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday assured Greek leaders that they would be able to count on the support of France during any regional disputes.

“Don't even ask the question," said Macron after emerging from talks with Greece's Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

"Whatever happens, we will be there, by your side."

During Macron's visit, Greece and France renewed their strategic partnership on defence and security. The pact was first signed in 2021 and includes a mutual assistance clause in the event of an attack.

"This clause (...) is non-negotiable," Macron said. "It is not up for discussion between us. So there is no question mark to be raised, there is no room for doubt.

"All our enemies, potential or actual, must be made fully aware of this," Macron added.

On the first day of his visit, Macron made similar remarks during a discussion with Mitsotakis at the ancient site of the Roman Agora.

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"These statements have truly touched the hearts of the Greek people," said Mitsotakis.

Since coming to power in 2019, Mitsotakis has significantly boosted arms purchases, particularly from France.

The Greek press has devoted considerable coverage to Macron's visit.

Greece's leading daily, Kathimerini, featured a quote from the French president on its front page: “We will be there for you if your sovereignty is threatened”.

Tensions with Turkey, Greece's historic rival and a NATO partner, resurface at regular intervals and are often cited by Greek politicians as a reason to buy weapons.

Last year, Greece, one of the four NATO countries that spend more than 3 percent of their GDP on defence, launched an overhaul of its armed forces.

It will spend some €25 billion on the project, with the aim of acquiring, in particular, a missile, anti-aircraft and anti-drone defence system known as the 'Achilles Shield'.

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As part of the revamp, Greece purchased 24 Rafale fighter jets from France, followed by three Belharra frigates, for a total of more than €5.5 billion. A fourth frigate was added last year.

Macron and Mitsotakis suggest the alliance between their countries could serve as a model for European defence.

“ThisGreek-French rapprochement preceded the recent major geopolitical upheavals,” said Mitsotakis. “It foreshadowed the broader need for strategic autonomy for our continent.”

Macron said he believed the Franco-Greek ties had provided a vision for Europe.

"This movement has inspired and continues to inspire the rest of Europe and has consolidated this European pillar of NATO, this Europe of defence,” Macron added.