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Tennis world number one Sinner laments absence of Alcaraz at 2026 French Open

By Paul Myers - RFI
Europe AFP - VALERY HACHE
SAT, 25 APR 2026
AFP - VALERY HACHE

World number one Jannik Sinner added his voice to the well-wishers after Carlos Alcaraz announced he would be unable to defend his 2025 French Open crown due to an injured right wrist.

Alcaraz saved three match points during the 2025 final against Sinner before claiming his second title in Paris.

“Tennis needs Carlos,” Sinner said as he prepared for his third round match on Sunday against ...at the Madrid Open. “Tennis is a much better sport when he's around.

“I believe that it's good that he and his team take the time. If you come back too early then maybe you have a bigger problem afterwards.

“We all want that he's competitive when he comes back. The next goal I guess for him, and I hope so, it's Wimbledon. So I hope he's going to be back there."

Sinner, who beat Alcaraz in the final of the Monte Carlo Masters in April, added he had sent a message of support to Alcaraz.

In January, the 22-year-old Spaniard beat Novak Djokovic in the final at the Australian Open to become the youngest player to complete the "Career Grand Slam"– trophies from the four most prestigious tournaments on the circuit in Melbourne, Paris, London and New York.

Only Rod Laver, Andre Agassi, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Djokovic, had achieved the feat since the Grand Slam events were opened up to professional players in 1968.

French tennis star Monfils gets keys to Roland Garros for farewell fling

"Some heartbreaking news as Carlos Alcaraz, our 2024 and 2025 champion, will not be able to defend his title at Roland-Garros 2026 due to a wrist injury," French Open organisers posted on social media following an Alcaraz post on social media to reveal his decision to skip the defence of his title at the Italian Open as well as in Paris.

"Wishing you all the best in your recovery Carlos, we'll miss you!" French Open supremos added.

Alcaraz suffered the injury during his first round victory on 14 April at the Barcelona Open. He withdrew the following day and pulled out of the Madrid Open to undergo tests on his hand.

“It's a complicated moment for me, but I'm sure we'll come out stronger from here,” said Alcaraz in his post on social media.

Barring injury, Sinner will be top seed at the 2026 French Open which starts on 24 May at the Stade Roland Garros in western Paris.

French tennis star Monfils makes history at Monte Carlo Masters

Alexander Zverev, beaten by Alcaraz in the the 2024 men's singles final, will be second seed.  Djokovic, a three-time winner, will be third seed.

Should Sinner emerge from the French Open final on 7 June brandishing the Coupe de Mousquetaires, he will also boast a Career Grand Slam.

Laver stands alone though with the exploit of claiming all four majors in the same calendar year.

He swept the board in 1962 as an amateur player and repeated the feat in 1969 as a professional.

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Started: 25-04-2026 | Ends: 31-08-2026
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