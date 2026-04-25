From Promise to Progress: Hon Dr Khaliq’s Healthcare Revolution in Nanton

In every generation, a few leaders stand out not because of speeches or campaign promises, but because of the real difference they make in people’s lives. In the Nanton Constituency, Hon. Dr. Mohammed Sherif Abdul-Khaliq is thatleader. As a medical doctor, Member of Parliament, and development-minded public servant, he has made healthcare a top priority and delivered results that communities can clearly see and feel.

Healthcare is one of the foundations of national development. When people are healthy, families thrive, communities grow, and economies become stronger. Yet in many rural areas in Ghana like Nanton, access to quality healthcare is often challenged by limited facilities, inadequate equipment, and long travel distances to seek treatment. Hon. Dr. Khaliq understands these challenges firsthand, and his response has been practical, focused, and timely.

His interventions have not only improved healthcare delivery in Nanton, but have also positioned the constituency to benefit greatly from the recently launched Free Primary Health Care Policy under President John Dramani Mahama’s government.

Before he entered parliament, he began making strides in the area of health delivery. Through his lobbying efforts, Dr Khaliq got Qatar Charity Foundation to construct an ultra-modern health centre for the people of Tampion. This facility has helped reduce the burden of travelling long distances for treatment while bringing healthcare services closer to the people. Residents can access essential services in a modern health centre.

Immediatly Dr Khaliq became MP for Nanton, one of the first things he did was to equip the health facilities, which used to be a white elephants. Buildings alone cannot deliver quality healthcare. Medical facilities need the right tools and equipment to function effectively. Understanding this, Hon. Dr. Khaliq donated medical equipment worth tens of thousands of Ghana cedis to the District health directorate for onward distribution to the health facilities across the constituency.

Some of the key items donated include:

Hospital beds, Delivery beds, Phototherapy units, Radiant warmers, Emergency resuscitation trolleys, Ambu bags, Patient trolleys, Infusion stands, Digital blood pressure monitors, Infrared thermometers, Delivery sets, Ward screens. Other useful items included weighing scales, examination lamps, office furniture, cabinets, and needle destroyers.

These donations have strengthened maternal healthcare, newborn care, emergency response, diagnosis, and general patient management. They also perfectly complement the Free Primary Health Care Policy, because free healthcare is most effective when facilities are well-equipped to provide quality treatment.

Before Hon Dr Mohammed Sherif Abdul-khaliq became PC and subsequently MP for Nanton, there was no a single ultrasound scan machine in the entire Nanton District. Through his efforts, the district can now bost of three ultrasound scan machines. One located at Tampion, another one at Nanton and the last one at Zoggu . This has eliminated the stress of travelling long distances to Tamale or Savelugu by pregnant women to access the services ultrasound machine.

Since he became the NDC parliamentary candidate in 2023, Hon. Dr. Khaliq has consistently organized annual free health screening exercises, along with free eye screening and treatment for constituents.

These outreach programs have helped many residents detect conditions such as hypertension, diabetes, and vision problems early. Preventive healthcare is a key part of any strong primary healthcare system, and these efforts show a clear understanding that treatment should begin before illness becomes severe.

While government policies can remove financial barriers, local initiatives like these help build awareness and encourage people to seek care early.

Primary healthcare works best when it is accessible at the community level. For this reason, Hon. Dr. Khaliq has prioritized the construction of CHPS compounds in some communities such as Sahani, Kpachelo, and Nyeko. Some of these projects are currently about 90 percent complete.

When completed, they will serve as important centres for delivering the Free Primary Health Care Policy. Residents will be able to access treatment, maternal services, child welfare care, vaccinations, and health education closer to home, without the stress of travelling long distances.

This is how national policies succeed—when local infrastructure is already in place to deliver them effectively.

In addition to building new facilities, Hon. Dr. Khaliq has also renovated and handed over key health infrastructure to the district health directorate. These include:

Nanton Health Centre

Nurses’ quarters in Nanton

Nurses’ quarters in Zoggu

These improvements have enhanced working conditions for nurses and other health professionals. Better accommodation and upgraded facilities help attract and retain healthcare workers, improve morale, and ensure health centres remain functional and efficient.

With more people expected to seek treatment under the Free Primary Health Care Policy, these upgrades could not have come at a better time.

One of Hon. Dr. Khaliq’s greatest strengths is that he is both a legislator and a medical doctor. He understands healthcare not only from the policy level, but also from practical experience.

He understands the everyday realities of hospitals, health workers, mothers, children, and vulnerable patients. That knowledge is reflected in the priorities he has pursued: health centres, CHPS compounds, medical equipment, outreach programs, staff accommodation, and accessible care.

The Free Primary Health Care Policy introduced by President H E John Dramani Mahama aims to make healthcare more affordable and accessible for Ghanaians. In Nanton, Hon. Dr. Khaliq has already laid much of the foundation needed for that policy to succeed.

His interventions have ensured that:

More facilities are available to serve patients

More equipment is in place for treatment

More communities are closer to healthcare services

More residents are engaged in preventive care

Better staff accommodation supports quality service delivery

This is what happens when national policy is matched by effective local leadership.

Unlike in the immediate past, when leaders failed to keep their promises, Hon Dr Khaliq do not make empty promises, he delivers. From lobbying for an ultra-modern health centre before taking office, to donating lifesaving equipment, organizing free screenings, constructing CHPS compounds, and renovating existing facilities, Hon. Dr. Khaliq has demonstrated leadership is not about noise but action.

Today, as Ghana moves forward under the Free Primary Health Care Policy of President John Dramani Mahama, Nanton is well-positioned to benefit—not by chance, but because the groundwork has already been prepared.

For the people of Nanton, this is more than governance. It is healthcare progress driven by vision, commitment, and results.