Chiefs warn small-scale, galamseyers to stay off Atronie stool land or face consequences

The Chiefs and people of Atronie in the Sunyani Municipality of the Bono Region have issued a stern warning to small scale, Chinese and illegal miners attempting to prospects for gold or undertake galamsey activities to reverse their decisions or face the consequences.

According to Diawusie Amponsem Darko II, the Chief of Atronie, those who failed to heed to the caution did so at their own peril, insisting that “For now prefer foodstuffs to gold”.

“We cannot allow our water bodies to be destroyed, and we will not allow our vegetation to be destroyed”, he stated when interacting with the people of Jinijini, Ayimo and Amamaja, predominantly cocoa growing communities which owed allegiance to the Atronie traditional stool.

Diawusie Darko II explained that his visit was to enable him to listen to and tackle emerging concerns and development needs of the communities, indicating that: “Before I came here, I was informed that some individuals came here to carry out mining activities on this land”.

“However, I was also told that Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyeman Badu II, Dormahene sent some people to drive those miners away, without informing me, the rightful custodian of this land”.

Diawusie Darko II said his investigations also revealed that foreign nationals believed to be Chinese later came to the area to prospect for gold.

“These Chinese people the Assemblyman that they were commissioned by the Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Badu II to mine here because, according to them, the land belongs to him”, the chief alleged, stressing that: “Jinijini belongs to Atronie and it's part of the Atronie Traditional Authority”.

“And therefore no one should make any claim over this land apart from Atronie”, he stated and thanked Mr Stephen Tettey, the Assembly for the Yawsae Electoral Area and the community members standing firm against illegal mining.

Diawusie Darko II noted that: “In fact, you defended your land and directed them to the rightful authority and that is the right thing to do”, stressing that: “We all will resist, with our full strength and with all that we have, to preserve our lands for future generations”.

He said Atronie did not share boundaries with the Dormaa Traditional Area, indicating that: “There is therefore no justification for the Dormaa people to claim ownership over the lands here”.

“For the of peace and unity, I respectfully urged that Dormaa stays off Atronie lands. We respect all traditional authorities, and we expect the same respect in return. Matters concerning Atronie land must be brought to Atronie”, the Chief advised.

Diawusie Darko II explained that the boundaries of Atronie comprised “Ayimom Village line to (Pillar No. NAA BP29) Yaw Barimah Cocoa Farm (Pillar BAA 5711), Atronie Forest to Banana Village (Pillar BA251), Ayimom to Wontrefo (Pillar FP109BP), and Wontrefo to Nsuatre boundary (109 BP).

He said Jinijini boundary West to Amamaja comprised Papa Donkor Akoraa, Kofi Tia Village, Tumtum Village, Sunyani Kronti Village, Auntie Mansah Village, Kwame Bio Village, Biposo to Agyeikontabuo, Agyapongkrom to Banu River (Part 1) and Kyeremogya River.

The rest were Banu River (Part 2), Broni Asoredan to Glory Tabernacle, Antwikrom (Part 1) and Antwikrom (Part 2), Antwikrom Forest Boundary Line (Pillar No. 16), Diawusie Darko II stated, saying that: “All these lands belong to Atronie, and we will protect them from intrusion”.

Diawusie Darko II called on all stakeholders who intended to operate in the area to follow the due process, by engaging the rightful authority to avoid conflict and preserve and sustain the prevailing peace of the area.

He urged the Atronie people to bury their differences, remain formidable and vigilant, and forge ahead in unity, preserve the Atronie lands and cultural heritage, and push the holistic development of the area.

Nana Yaw Ampofo, the Secretary to Atronie Traditional Authority reminded the people that the consequences of illegal mining overshadowed the benefits, asking them to remain resolute and watchful to stop any illegal miner from entering the Atronie stool lands.

Earlier, Mr Stephen Ayaba, a Unit Committee Member of the Yawsae Electoral Area and an opinion leader at the Jinijini community expressed appreciation to the chiefs for the visit and assured that the community would also do everything possible to prevent illegal mining activities in the area.

GNA