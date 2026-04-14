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Tue, 14 Apr 2026 Tragedy

23-year-old man found dead in Afram River after days of wandering

  Tue, 14 Apr 2026
23-year-old man found dead in Afram River after days of wandering

A 23-year-old man has been found dead in the Afram River after reportedly spending several days wandering in the area.

The deceased, identified as Anthony and believed to be from Kwahu Tease, had been seen moving around the community for about two days prior to the incident.

Residents said he appeared distressed and was known to have been dealing with minor mental health challenges.

The local Assembly Member, Sampson Kpitsi Aban, reportedly took notice of his condition and initiated efforts to locate his family.

His parents were eventually contacted and informed about his situation, but they were unable to reach him before the incident occurred.

Between the morning and midday of the following day, Anthony was discovered in the river. The circumstances leading to his death are yet to be established.

Police have since visited the scene and commenced preliminary investigations.

Meanwhile, the family of the deceased is said to be on their way to the area to make the necessary arrangements.

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