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'I am not afraid of the Trump administration' — Pope Leo

  Tue, 14 Apr 2026
Headlines I am not afraid of the Trump administration — Pope Leo
TUE, 14 APR 2026

Pope Leo XIV has pushed back against criticism from Donald Trump, insisting that his calls for global peace are not politically motivated and declaring that he is not intimidated by the US leader.

Speaking to journalists aboard a flight to Algiers, the first leg of his Africa tour, the Pope said his remarks on global conflicts are rooted in faith rather than politics.

“The things I say are not meant as attacks on anyone,” he stated. “I am not a politician. I am inviting all people to look for ways of building bridges of peace and reconciliation, and to avoid war whenever possible.”

He added firmly, “I am not afraid of the Trump administration.”

The response follows sharp criticism from Donald Trump, who had earlier described the Pope’s stance on foreign policy as “terrible” in a post on his Truth Social platform. Trump also suggested that the Pope’s election was influenced by expectations that an American pontiff could better engage with his administration.

He further expressed disagreement with the Pope’s perceived views on global security issues, including Iran’s nuclear ambitions.

Addressing the criticism, Pope Leo XIV emphasised that his mission remains grounded in religious teachings.

“The message of the gospel is very clear: blessed are the peacemakers. I will not shy away from proclaiming that message,” he said.

He added that equating his message with political positions reflects a misunderstanding of the Church’s role.

“I will continue with what I believe is the mission of the Church in the world today,” he said.

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