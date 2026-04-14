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Tue, 14 Apr 2026 Social News

Here are four regions to be affected by ECG April 15 maintenance, power cuts

  Tue, 14 Apr 2026
Here are four regions to be affected by ECG April 15 maintenance, power cuts

The Electricity Company of Ghana has announced a series of planned and emergency maintenance works across four regions on Wednesday, April 15, 2026, with several communities expected to experience temporary power outages.

The exercise will cover the Central, Tema, Accra West and Accra East regions, as engineers undertake critical upgrades aimed at improving service reliability and strengthening the national power grid.

According to the company, the outages will begin at 9:00 am in all affected areas, although restoration times will vary depending on the nature of the work at each location.

In the Central Region, three separate maintenance operations are scheduled between 9:00 am and 4:00 pm. The exercise will affect Afrangua, Obokor, Kwamankese, Jedu Mpeseduadze and nearby communities.

Other affected areas include Brimso Headworks, Amosima, Akonoma and Miensa, as well as Nyanyano Township, Kojo Aku, Sun City, Dawa, Bethlehem and Nyamedom.

In the Tema Region, power will be interrupted from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm in areas such as Low Cost, SIC Quarters, Abortia Junction, Akwamufie Township, the Petroleum Depot, Mami Water, Small London, Volta River Estate and Fihankra.

For the Accra West Region, the maintenance exercise will run from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, affecting Lartebiokorshie Methodist, Yasako Press, Doblo, Hebron, Medie, Sarpeiman, Satellite and surrounding communities.

Meanwhile, an emergency maintenance operation in the Accra East Region will also take place between 9:00 am and 5:00 pm, affecting parts of Adjiringanor and nearby areas.

The Electricity Company of Ghana has apologised for the inconvenience caused and assured customers that the works are necessary to enhance the stability and long term performance of the power network, ultimately leading to improved service delivery.

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