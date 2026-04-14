Six remanded over GH¢14.3m gold robbery case in Accra

An Accra Circuit Court has remanded six individuals into custody over their alleged involvement in a high-value robbery involving 12.5 kilogrammes of gold worth GH¢14,387,096 and an additional GH¢400,000 in cash.

The accused, who face charges of conspiracy to commit robbery and robbery, have all pleaded not guilty to the offences.

Presiding judge Dennis Eyram Benson rejected oral bail applications filed by their lawyers and ordered that they remain in lawful custody. The case has been adjourned to April 27, 2026, for the accused to reappear.

The six accused persons are Salim Muhammed, also known as Fariwata; Alhassan Illiasu, also known as Arab Man; Hamza Agerego, also known as Lambert or Nene Bowku; Abdul Samed Bonsiabu Larry, also known as Touch; Fatao Ibrahim, also known as Motorway; and Abubarkar Sadique, also known as Fifty Cents.

Police are also pursuing a seventh suspect, identified as Baba Chika, also known as Oil Money, who remains at large.

According to the prosecution, the robbery occurred in November 2024 when a large sum of money and gold was being transported from a jewellery shop to a bank.

The court heard that the suspects allegedly carried out the operation using a Toyota Highlander with registration number GN 7357-19 and fired multiple gunshots into the air during the attack.

An occupant of the vehicle conveying the valuables was reportedly shot in the left leg in the course of the robbery.