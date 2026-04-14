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“Freemasonry evil and deadly” — Saint Sark

By Enock Akonnor
Social News “Freemasonry evil and deadly” — Saint Sark
TUE, 14 APR 2026

Firebrand preacher and leader of Open Arms Ministry, Saint Sark, has ignited a storm of controversy after unleashing a blistering attack on Freemasonry, branding it an “evil,” “deadly,” and “deceptive” global network bent on controlling and corrupting society.

At a charged press conference in Kumasi, the self-styled “Spiritual President” did not hold back, accusing the secretive fraternity of targeting vulnerable Ghanaians, especially the youth with promises of wealth, power, and influence in exchange for what he described as spiritual destruction.

“They parade themselves as respectable ‘Big Men,’ but these big men are evil men,” Saint Sark declared, warning that beneath the polished image lies a dangerous system that prioritizes material gain over moral and spiritual truth.

The accusation offered without evidence is expected to intensify political and public backlash.

The preacher went even further, alleging that Freemasons engage in sinister occult practices, including human sacrifice and “blood rituals”, claims that sharply contradict the organization’s long-standing public image as a charitable and fraternal body.

“True Christians cannot belong to such darkness,” he warned, urging Ghanaians to reject any association with the group and resist what he described as a spiritual trap disguised as success.

Saint Sark’s remarks have reignited deep-seated fears and suspicions surrounding Freemasonry in Ghana, thrusting the secretive society back into the national spotlight.

While some supporters have rallied behind his warnings, critics argue that such incendiary claims risk spreading fear and misinformation without credible proof.

As tensions rise, the controversy underscores a growing clash between religious conviction, political undertones, and public curiosity about powerful, often misunderstood global organizations.

Enock Akonnor
Enock Akonnor

News ReporterPage: enock-akonnor

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