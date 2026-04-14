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Tue, 14 Apr 2026 Crime & Punishment

Police declare Wisdom Tetteh wanted over missing person case in Accra

  Tue, 14 Apr 2026
Wisdom TettehWisdom Tetteh

The Accra Regional Police Command has declared a suspect, Wisdom Tetteh, wanted in connection with the disappearance of Theophilus Ashitey Amarh and is appealing to the public for assistance in locating him.

According to police, the decision follows ongoing investigations which revealed that the missing man was last seen at the suspect’s residence. Officers later discovered suspected bloodstains at the location, raising concerns of possible foul play.

Intelligence gathered by investigators suggests that the suspect may have fled the country to neighbouring Togo.

The police have urged anyone with credible information on his whereabouts to report to the nearest police station or contact emergency lines.

Authorities say efforts are ongoing to track down the suspect and ensure he is brought to justice.

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