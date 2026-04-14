EOCO reportedly raids residence of Maxwell Kofi Jumah in Kumasi

Officials from the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) have reportedly conducted an operation at the residence of Maxwell Kofi Jumah, a former Managing Director (MD) of GIHOC Distilleries Limited in Atonsu, Kumasi.

According to sources, the officers gained entry into the property during the operation, which is believed to be linked to an ongoing investigation involving suspected state assets.

Unconfirmed reports suggest that some damage was caused to parts of the residence during the process.

Authorities have yet to release an official statement detailing the purpose and outcome of the operation, and further updates are expected as investigations continue.