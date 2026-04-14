Dormaa Akwamu: 16 children tested positive for HIV at free health screening, 8 for diabetes

A routine free medical screening exercise in Dormaa Akwamu, a farming community in the Bono Region, has taken a distressing turn after health workers detected HIV cases among participating children, shifting initial excitement into anxiety within the community.

The exercise, which ended with 253 children screened, recorded 16 HIV positive cases. This included nine newly identified infections, while seven of the affected children were already aware of their status.

In addition, 64 children were diagnosed with severe malaria, while eight were found to have diabetes, raising broader concerns about child health and disease vulnerability in the area.

The findings have intensified calls for regular medical screening, early detection of illnesses and stronger parental and community support systems to safeguard children’s wellbeing.

The screening was organised by Obeyeyie Care, a non-governmental organisation, and funded by the Obeyeyie family under the theme “Save the Youth from Diabetes”.

Although the programme initially targeted 150 children aged between eight and 16, turnout exceeded expectations, with 253 children participating.

The exercise was carried out in collaboration with the Dormaa East Health Directorate, with children screened for HIV, malaria, blood sugar levels and body mass index.

While the initiative focused on diabetes prevention among children and adolescents, HIV and malaria emerged as the most prevalent health concerns identified during the screening.