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Atimpoku fuel case: ‘I’m unaware of guidelines for rainy period’ — Vivo Energy Station Manager tells court

  Tue, 14 Apr 2026
Headlines Atimpoku fuel case: ‘I’m unaware of guidelines for rainy period’ — Vivo Energy Station Manager tells court
TUE, 14 APR 2026

The Station Manager of the Atimpoku branch of Vivo Energy Ghana Limited, operators of Shell Filling Stations, has told an Accra High Court that he is not aware of any formal company guideline requiring specific procedures to be followed during rainfall at fuel stations.

John Delase-Michael made the disclosure when he appeared in court in a case involving allegations of contaminated fuel sold to a customer.

Responding to questions on whether there were mandatory operational guidelines for staff during rainy conditions, he stated that he was not aware of any such directive.

During his testimony, Delase-Michael also acknowledged a 2015 fire incident at Circle in which lives were lost after water reportedly infiltrated an underground fuel storage tank. However, he rejected suggestions from counsel that Vivo Energy had been negligent or had taken its customers for granted.

The plaintiff, Edmund Barwuah, is suing Vivo Energy over its Shell fuel station at Atimpoku near the Adomi Bridge in the Eastern Region, alleging that petrol sold to him and other customers was mixed with water.

The incident in question occurred on August 28, 2022, and led to the temporary closure of the station by the National Petroleum Authority (NPA).

According to the suit filed at the High Court in Accra, Vivo Energy owed a duty of care to ensure that fuel sold to the public met required quality standards. The plaintiff alleges that this duty was breached, resulting in what he describes as improper fuel distribution driven by “selfish and unholy financial gain.”

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