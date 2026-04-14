Labour Ministry leads charge to elevate MDPI into National Productivity Authority

The Minister for Labour, Jobs and Employment, Abdul-Rashid Hassan Pelpuo, has reaffirmed Government’s commitment to transforming the Management Development and Productivity Institute (MDPI) into a modern National Productivity Authority, Ghana (NPAG), to strengthen economic planning and competitiveness.

Speaking on the proposed reform on Wednesday, in Accra, he noted that many countries rely on strong productivity institutions to guide economic policy and growth, providing data and direction required to drive national development.

The initiative forms part of ongoing efforts to reposition MDPI into a central institution for productivity measurement, research and national benchmarking and also involves repealing Legislative Instrument 1077 of 1976 and replacing it with a contemporary legal framework aligned with global best practices.

Dr. Pelpuo indicated that the lack of credible productivity data continues to affect wage negotiations and broader economic planning, often creating tension between Government and organised labour.

The Director-General of MDPI, Mr. Elijah Yendaw, described the reform as a transition from productivity promotion to a stronger focus on measurement and benchmarking, noting that the move will position Ghana to enhance its competitiveness, attract investment and expand its role in regional productivity services.

Under the proposed framework, the National Productivity Authority would be mandated to develop productivity indicators at enterprise, sectoral and national levels as well as regulate and certify productivity and management consultants, while providing advisory services to both Government and the private sector.