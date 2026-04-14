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VIP bus wrongful overtaking kills 10 on Accra-Kumasi highway near Suhum

  Tue, 14 Apr 2026
Tragedy VIP bus wrongful overtaking kills 10 on Accra-Kumasi highway near Suhum
TUE, 14 APR 2026

At least ten people have lost their lives following a collision between a VIP bus and a diesel trailer on the Accra–Kumasi Highway near Suhum, according to the Ghana National Fire Service.

The fatal crash occurred at Mile 44 on Monday afternoon, April 13, at about 14:00, with preliminary reports attributing the incident to a wrongful overtaking attempt by the bus.

Firefighters from the Suhum Municipal Fire Station responded swiftly after receiving a distress call, dispatching a seven-member team that arrived within minutes to manage the situation.

There were 33 passengers on board the bus at the time of the collision. Ten people, comprising nine men and one woman, were confirmed dead at the scene.

Officials indicated that no victims were trapped in the wreckage, although both vehicles sustained significant damage.

Fire officers secured the accident scene and carried out rescue and recovery operations before returning to base.

Authorities are yet to release the identities of the deceased, while investigations into the cause of the crash are ongoing.

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