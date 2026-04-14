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Tue, 14 Apr 2026 Social News

Francophone Festivals celebrate Ghana’s membership

By Margaret Adjeley Sowah, ISD II Contributor
Francophone Festivals celebrate Ghana’s membership

The Francophonie Festival on Saturday staged a colourful street float through the capital, marking one of the headline events of this year’s celebration.

The procession featured delegations from Francophone countries, Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), selected schools, and individual participants.

Organisers explained that the annual celebration aims to sensitise the general public to the importance of French, particularly as Ghana has now become a full member of La Francophonie.

The float, which set off from Kwame Nkrumah Circle, drew large crowds along the route as flags and music highlighted the diversity of the Francophone community.

Alongside the float, exhibitions were held at Alliance Française, showcasing Francophone literature, art, and innovations. Stalls offered crafts and cuisine, while interactive booths encouraged students and professionals to engage with the French language and culture. The day concluded with a cultural night featuring a performance by Kyekyeku.

The celebration, which began in March, will continue with activities including a photo exhibition at the Ambassade du Sénégal on 15 April and a football tournament from 18–19 April 2026.

This year’s festival is being held under the theme “Repositioning Ghana in the Francophone space: Language, Partnerships and Opportunities.”

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