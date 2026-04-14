Fisheries Ministry, Oceana strengthen ties on sustainable management

The Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture, Emelia Arthur, has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to working with partners to promote sustainable fisheries management

She made this statement on Friday in Accra during a meeting with the Vice President of Oceana’s Ghana office, Madam Sonia Kwami.

Madam Kwami’s appointment coincides with the establishment of Oceana’s first office in Ghana and its first presence on the African continent, a development expected to support conservation work and policy engagement in the fisheries sector.

Talks focused on expanding collaboration between the Ministry and Oceana. Areas discussed included advocacy on fisheries issues, strengthening policy implementation and regulatory compliance, and advancing the Inshore Exclusion Zone to protect artisanal fishing.

The two sides also explored co-management approaches to support fishing communities, strengthening institutions such as Landing Beach Committees, and improving post-harvest handling and value addition within the fisheries value chain.

The minister said partnerships remain important in addressing illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing, which continues to affect fish stocks and coastal livelihoods.

She added that working with international organisations would support transparency, accountability and the use of science in decision-making.

She thanked Oceana for its support and welcomed Ms Kwami to her new role, assuring her of the Ministry’s cooperation.

Madam Kwami said Oceana would work with the Ministry and other stakeholders to promote sustainable fisheries policies, protect marine ecosystems and support the well-being of fishing communities.

Oceana’s presence in Ghana would strengthen marine conservation efforts in West Africa as countries in the region place more focus on the blue economy.