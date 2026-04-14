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Abronye, Baba Amando granted bail after CID interrogation

  Tue, 14 Apr 2026
Headlines Abronye, Baba Amando granted bail after CID interrogation
TUE, 14 APR 2026

The Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Kwame Baffoe Abronye, and the party’s Sunyani East Communications Officer, Abubakar Yakubu, have been granted bail by the Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service following their arrest over separate allegations.

The two were released in Accra on Monday after several hours of interrogation, with senior party figures intervening to secure their freedom.

Abronye, widely known as Abronye DC, was reportedly arrested over alleged threats against a judge handling a case at the Adenta Circuit Court, while Yakubu, also known as Baba Amando, is under investigation over claims of false publication.

Speaking to journalists after their release, Minority Leader Osahen Alexander Afenyo-Markin confirmed that he stood surety for both men and facilitated their bail after agreeing to the conditions set by investigators.

He called on the police to exercise restraint and professionalism, particularly in dealing with politically sensitive matters, and urged law enforcement agencies to remain measured in their actions.

Osahen Afenyo-Markin also expressed appreciation to the Inspector General of Police and the CID leadership for what he described as their responsiveness in handling the situation.

The development has, however, triggered sharp political reactions, with the NPP alleging that the arrests form part of a broader attempt to target opposition figures.

The party’s National Organiser, Henry Nana Boakye, claimed the arrests were intended to divert public attention from key governance challenges.

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