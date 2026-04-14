Armed men disrupt UDS Council meeting to appoint Vice Chancellor

A crucial meeting of the University for Development Studies (UDS) Council to appoint a new Vice Chancellor was abruptly halted after it was disrupted by unidentified men on Monday, April 13, 2026.

The Council had shortlisted three candidates and was expected to take a final decision when the incident occurred in the afternoon.

According to JoyNews, the men stormed the meeting venue and declared that the Council would not be allowed to proceed with the appointment process. It is alleged that two of the individuals were armed with pistols.

“They walked to the chairman, who later placed a call to someone we do not know, and the meeting was brought to an abrupt end,” a source disclosed.

The development has raised serious security concerns, with questions being asked about how the individuals became aware of the meeting location and why there was no adequate security presence to prevent the intrusion.

This is not the first time such an incident has occurred, as a similar disruption was reported during the same process in 2021.

Observers say the recurrence highlights lapses in security arrangements, noting that measures should have been strengthened following the earlier incident to avoid a repeat.