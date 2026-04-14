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There’s no scripture that says giving makes you rich – Pastor Abel Damina

  Tue, 14 Apr 2026
Religion Founder of Power City International, Abel Damina
TUE, 14 APR 2026
Founder of Power City International, Abel Damina

Founder of Power City International, Abel Damina, has said there is no biblical basis for the teaching that giving leads to wealth.

He argued that people do not become rich as a result of giving, and said such interpretations are often misleading.

“There’s no scripture in the Bible that says when you give to God, you’ll be a rich person. There’s no such scripture. Nobody prospers by giving,” he said in a video shared online.

Abel Damina added that giving results in a loss of resources that must be replaced through work, not supernatural financial return.

“When you give, it leaves you and there’s vacuum. Then you have to work again and give it time to recover what you gave,” he said.

He also questioned testimonies linking tithing to wealth creation, saying economic success is driven by jobs and business activity rather than religious giving.

“I never saw anybody who because he tithed became a billionaire. It’s because they had jobs and businesses,” he said.

-mynewsgh

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