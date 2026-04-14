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How pregnant woman in North Tongu forced to seek help miles away during labour

  Tue, 14 Apr 2026
Social News Pregnant woman in North Tongu forced to seek help miles away during labour
TUE, 14 APR 2026
Pregnant woman in North Tongu forced to seek help miles away during labour

A distressing incident in North Tongu has reignited concerns over access to healthcare after a woman in active labour was left lying on the ground without medical assistance.

The incident occurred on Monday, April 13, when the woman was seen writhing in pain with no trained health professional available to attend to her condition.

Eyewitnesses said she had been waiting for help from a local elder, as there was no immediate access to medical care in the area.

Relief only came when a passerby intervened and offered to transport her to the nearest health facility, which was located several miles away.

Despite her condition, the woman reportedly had to endure severe labour pains while making her way to a point where she could access transportation before beginning the journey for medical attention.

The incident has once again highlighted the persistent challenges facing residents in accessing timely healthcare, particularly during emergencies.

For many in the area, reaching a health facility often involves long distances and dangerous delays, raising serious concerns about maternal health and emergency response systems.

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