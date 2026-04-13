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Emmanuel Twumasi: Why insurance may be the missing structure in Ghana’s business growth story

Business Features Emmanuel Twumasi: Why insurance may be the missing structure in Ghana’s business growth story
MON, 13 APR 2026

For many businesses in Ghana, insurance is still seen as a regulatory requirement—or at best, a safety net. But according to Emmanuel Twumasi, that perception may be limiting how companies grow.

Speaking during a panel session at a recent trade engagement organised by Coface and Activa International Insurance Ghana, the Chief Technical Officer of Activa International Insurance Ghana offered a perspective that reframes insurance entirely: insurance is not just protection—it is structure.

Beyond Compliance: Rethinking Insurance

In Ghana’s business environment, insurance is often approached as a checkbox:

  • something to satisfy regulatory requirements,
  • something to present when necessary,
  • but rarely something integrated into strategy.

Yet, as Twumasi emphasized, this approach overlooks the broader role insurance can play in shaping how businesses operate.

When properly structured, insurance contributes to:

  • operational stability,
  • financial predictability,
  • and institutional credibility.

These are not just protective benefits—they are foundational elements of growth.

Structure as a Competitive Advantage

One of the recurring challenges in Ghana’s SME landscape is informality. Many businesses operate without:

  • clearly defined risk frameworks,
  • structured financial protections,
  • or long-term planning mechanisms.

This creates vulnerability—not only to external shocks, but also to missed opportunities. From a technical standpoint, insurance introduces discipline into this system. It forces businesses to:

  • assess their risks,
  • document their operations,
  • and align with formal standards.

In doing so, it transforms what is often an informal setup into a more structured enterprise.

The Financing Connection

Although insurance is not a financing tool in itself, its impact on access to finance is increasingly evident. Financial institutions are more comfortable engaging with businesses that demonstrate:

  • risk awareness,
  • operational safeguards,
  • and compliance with industry standards.

In this sense, insurance becomes a signal of credibility. It tells lenders that a business is not only operational, but prepared.

Adapting to a Changing Regulatory Environment

Twumasi also pointed to evolving regulatory requirements, including the enforcement of marine insurance for imports in Ghana.

Such policies reflect a broader shift: risk management is becoming embedded within the business environment—not optional to it.

For companies engaged in trade, this means:

  • greater accountability,
  • increased compliance expectations,
  • and a need to integrate insurance into everyday operations.

From Protection to Confidence

Perhaps the most important shift is psychological. When businesses know that their risks are managed, they operate differently.

They are more likely to:

  • enter new markets,
  • extend credit to partners,
  • and pursue growth opportunities with confidence.

This is where insurance moves beyond technical function into strategic value.

A System Still in Transition

Despite these advantages, adoption remains uneven. Many businesses continue to view insurance as a cost rather than an investment. This limits its impact—not because the tools are ineffective, but because they are underutilized.

My Final Thought: Growth Needs Structure to Last

Ghana’s business ecosystem is evolving, with increasing focus on expansion, trade, and financing.

But as insights from Emmanuel Twumasi suggest, growth without structure is difficult to sustain.

Insurance, when properly understood, offers more than protection. It offers a framework.

And in business, frameworks are what turn ambition into stability—and stability into long-term success.

Samuel Kwame Boadu
Samuel Kwame Boadu, © 2026

Entrepreneur | Digital Marketer & Strategist | Contributor on Business, Health, Sports & Innovation in Ghana. More Samuel Kwame Boadu is a Ghanaian entrepreneur, media publisher, and digital marketing strategist. He is the founder and CEO of SamBoad Business Group Ltd, which includes subsidiaries in media, digital marketing, logistics, and courier services such as SamBoad Publishing, SamBoad Media Consult, and SamBoad Express.

As Editor-in-Chief of Accra Street Journal (ASJ) and The High Street Business (THSB), Samuel leads publications focused on entrepreneurship, business insights, and economic development. He has trained over 1,700 professionals, consulted for numerous companies, and implemented programs that create jobs and empower young Ghanaians.

His work has earned him nominations for the 40 Under 40 Awards (Entrepreneurship & Business), GhanaWeb Excellence Awards (Media & Communication), and Young Achievers Summit Awards. He has also been featured internationally as a disruptive young entrepreneur by Yahoo Lifestyle, Thrive Global, Influencive, and Disruptive Magazine, further highlighting his influence in Ghana’s media and business sectors.

As a writer on Modern Ghana, Samuel brings a consultant’s voice to journalism. His articles are not only informative but also solution-driven, tackling issues such as Ghana’s insurance penetration gap, healthcare access, business growth strategies, sports insights and the digital economy. He has a knack for breaking down complex subjects into clear, relatable insights—earning him recognition as both a storyteller, digital marketing expert and thought leader..

For Samuel, writing is more than reporting facts—it’s about shaping conversations and driving change. He believes journalism should inform, challenge, and inspire readers to take action, whether in business, career, or personal life.

📌 Follow Samuel Kwame Boadu on ModernGhana for authoritative editorials, deep dives, and thought-provoking commentary on Ghanaian and African business, digital marketing, health, and innovation landscapes. Follow Samuel Kwame Boadu too on all socials with name Samuel Kwame Boadu or @iamsamboadColumn: Samuel Kwame Boadu

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

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