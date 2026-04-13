Dr. Wisdom Kofi Dogbey: Ghana’s export potential is clear — but financing still holds it back

Ghana’s export story has long been defined by potential. From cocoa to emerging value-added products, the country continues to position itself as a key player in global commodity markets. Yet, as Dr. Wisdom Kofi Dogbey made clear, potential alone is not enough.

Speaking at a recent trade and credit insurance engagement organised by Coface and Activa International Insurance Ghana and reported by Accra Street Journal, the Managing Director of the Cocoa Marketing Company highlighted both the progress made—and the structural gaps that remain—within Ghana’s export ecosystem.

A Strong Foundation, Built on Cocoa

Ghana remains one of the world’s leading cocoa producers, with the sector contributing significantly to export earnings and supporting millions of livelihoods.

Through institutions like the Cocoa Marketing Company, the country has built a relatively structured export system—one that ensures:

quality control,

market access,

and stable international relationships.

This has allowed Ghana to maintain a strong presence in global cocoa trade, even amid fluctuating market conditions. But as Dr. Dogbey’s remarks suggest, this success also highlights a broader question: If structure works in cocoa, why is it not fully replicated across other export sectors?

The Expansion Challenge

Ghana’s ambition is no longer limited to raw commodity exports. Increasingly, the focus is shifting toward:

value addition,

diversification of export products,

and expansion into new international markets.

However, scaling beyond traditional commodities introduces new complexities:

higher capital requirements,

longer payment cycles,

and increased exposure to international market risks.

This is where many exporters—particularly SMEs—begin to encounter limitations.

Financing: The Missing Link

Despite strong policy direction and institutional support, access to finance remains a recurring constraint. Exporters often struggle with:

securing working capital,

managing delayed payments from international buyers,

and meeting the requirements of financial institutions.

Even in structured sectors like cocoa, financing is not always seamless. This creates a disconnect between policy ambition and business execution.

Bridging Policy and Practice

Dr. Dogbey’s contribution underscores a critical point: Government-backed systems can provide stability—but they cannot fully eliminate risk. To scale Ghana’s export capacity, there must be stronger integration between:

policy frameworks,

financial institutions,

and risk management tools such as credit insurance.

Without this alignment, exporters may continue to operate below their potential.

The Role of Risk Management in Export Growth

The engagement itself—bringing together stakeholders like Coface and Activa International Insurance Ghana—points to an emerging solution. By addressing:

payment risks,

buyer uncertainty,

and cross-border challenges,

credit insurance can support exporters in navigating complex international markets. But as with financing, adoption remains gradual.

Beyond Cocoa: A Broader Opportunity

Ghana’s export future will depend on how effectively it expands beyond its traditional strengths.

This includes sectors such as:

agro-processing,

manufacturing,

and non-traditional exports.

Each of these sectors requires not just market access, but financial and risk infrastructure that can support growth.

A System That Must Evolve

What becomes evident is that Ghana’s export ecosystem is not lacking direction—it is evolving. Institutions like the Cocoa Marketing Company provide a model of structure and coordination. The challenge now is extending that model across a broader range of industries.

My Final Thought: From Potential to Performance

As Dr. Wisdom Kofi Dogbey highlighted, Ghana’s position in global trade is not in question. What remains uncertain is how quickly the country can translate that position into expanded, diversified export performance. Because in the end, the difference between potential and progress is not ambition— it is execution.