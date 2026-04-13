Hicham Kabli: Why data, not just insurance, will define the future of trade in Africa

For many businesses in Ghana, credit insurance is still understood in its simplest form—as protection against non-payment. But according to Hicham Kabli, that understanding barely scratches the surface.

Speaking at a recent trade-focused engagement organised by Coface and Activa International Insurance Ghana and reported by Accra Street Journal, Kabli reframed the conversation entirely: the real power behind credit insurance is not just protection—it is information.

Beyond Insurance: The Rise of Data-Driven Trade

In global markets, trade is no longer driven by instinct or relationships alone. It is increasingly powered by data—on buyers, markets, payment behavior, and risk exposure. This is where Coface’s model becomes particularly relevant. Operating across more than 100 countries, Coface has built extensive databases that track:

company creditworthiness,

payment histories,

sector performance,

and country risk profiles.

For businesses, this transforms how decisions are made. Instead of asking “Can I trust this buyer?” the question becomes “What does the data say about this buyer?”

Risk Prevention, Not Just Risk Protection

Kabli emphasized that credit insurance should not be seen as a tool of last resort—but as a first line of strategy. He outlined three core functions:

risk prevention,

collection of unpaid invoices,

indemnification.

But it is the first—risk prevention—that signals a shift in thinking. In practical terms, this means businesses can avoid bad transactions altogether, rather than simply insuring against them.

In markets like Ghana, where cross-border trade often involves limited information and high uncertainty, this shift is significant.

Information Asymmetry: Africa’s Quiet Constraint

One of the biggest barriers to trade expansion across Africa is not always capital—it is information asymmetry.

Businesses often lack:

reliable data on international buyers,

visibility into payment behavior,

and tools to assess market risks effectively.

This gap leads to cautious trading, delayed expansion, and, in many cases, costly mistakes. Coface’s value proposition, as outlined by Kabli, is to close that gap. By providing access to global trade intelligence, the company enables businesses to:

extend credit with confidence,

enter new markets with reduced uncertainty,

and negotiate from a position of knowledge.

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From Local Trade to Global Participation

For Ghanaian exporters, the implications are far-reaching. The ability to access reliable data and insure transactions means businesses are no longer limited to familiar markets. They can expand—strategically—into new territories. But this also introduces a new requirement: decision-making must become more structured. Data-driven trade demands:

better internal systems,

clearer financial records,

and a willingness to move beyond informal practices.

A Shift in Competitive Advantage

Traditionally, competitive advantage in trade has been defined by:

access to capital,

scale of operations,

or strength of relationships.

But as Kabli’s remarks suggest, a new factor is emerging:

access to information.

Businesses that can interpret and act on data will:

identify opportunities faster,

avoid risk more effectively,

and build stronger international partnerships.

Those who cannot may find themselves increasingly exposed.

The Role of Local Partnerships

While Coface provides global infrastructure, its collaboration with Activa International Insurance Ghana highlights the importance of local execution. Through such partnerships, global tools become accessible within local markets—bridging the gap between international capability and domestic application.

Final Thought From Me: The Future Belongs to the Informed

As the conversation around trade finance continues to evolve in Ghana, one message stands out from Hicham Kabli: the future of trade will not be defined by who takes the most risk—but by who understands it best. In that future, data is not just an advantage.

It is the foundation.