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Hicham Kabli: Why data, not just insurance, will define the future of trade in Africa

Business Features Hicham Kabli: Why data, not just insurance, will define the future of trade in Africa
MON, 13 APR 2026

For many businesses in Ghana, credit insurance is still understood in its simplest form—as protection against non-payment. But according to Hicham Kabli, that understanding barely scratches the surface.

Speaking at a recent trade-focused engagement organised by Coface and Activa International Insurance Ghana and reported by Accra Street Journal, Kabli reframed the conversation entirely: the real power behind credit insurance is not just protection—it is information.

Beyond Insurance: The Rise of Data-Driven Trade

In global markets, trade is no longer driven by instinct or relationships alone. It is increasingly powered by data—on buyers, markets, payment behavior, and risk exposure. This is where Coface’s model becomes particularly relevant. Operating across more than 100 countries, Coface has built extensive databases that track:

  • company creditworthiness,
  • payment histories,
  • sector performance,
  • and country risk profiles.

For businesses, this transforms how decisions are made. Instead of asking “Can I trust this buyer?” the question becomes “What does the data say about this buyer?”

Risk Prevention, Not Just Risk Protection

Kabli emphasized that credit insurance should not be seen as a tool of last resort—but as a first line of strategy. He outlined three core functions:

  • risk prevention,
  • collection of unpaid invoices,
  • indemnification.

But it is the first—risk prevention—that signals a shift in thinking. In practical terms, this means businesses can avoid bad transactions altogether, rather than simply insuring against them.

In markets like Ghana, where cross-border trade often involves limited information and high uncertainty, this shift is significant.

Information Asymmetry: Africa’s Quiet Constraint

One of the biggest barriers to trade expansion across Africa is not always capital—it is information asymmetry.

Businesses often lack:

  • reliable data on international buyers,
  • visibility into payment behavior,
  • and tools to assess market risks effectively.

This gap leads to cautious trading, delayed expansion, and, in many cases, costly mistakes. Coface’s value proposition, as outlined by Kabli, is to close that gap. By providing access to global trade intelligence, the company enables businesses to:

  • extend credit with confidence,
  • enter new markets with reduced uncertainty,
  • and negotiate from a position of knowledge.
  • .

From Local Trade to Global Participation

For Ghanaian exporters, the implications are far-reaching. The ability to access reliable data and insure transactions means businesses are no longer limited to familiar markets. They can expand—strategically—into new territories. But this also introduces a new requirement: decision-making must become more structured. Data-driven trade demands:

  • better internal systems,
  • clearer financial records,
  • and a willingness to move beyond informal practices.

A Shift in Competitive Advantage

Traditionally, competitive advantage in trade has been defined by:

  • access to capital,
  • scale of operations,
  • or strength of relationships.

But as Kabli’s remarks suggest, a new factor is emerging:

  • access to information.
  • Businesses that can interpret and act on data will:
  • identify opportunities faster,
  • avoid risk more effectively,
  • and build stronger international partnerships.

Those who cannot may find themselves increasingly exposed.

The Role of Local Partnerships

While Coface provides global infrastructure, its collaboration with Activa International Insurance Ghana highlights the importance of local execution. Through such partnerships, global tools become accessible within local markets—bridging the gap between international capability and domestic application.

Final Thought From Me: The Future Belongs to the Informed

As the conversation around trade finance continues to evolve in Ghana, one message stands out from Hicham Kabli: the future of trade will not be defined by who takes the most risk—but by who understands it best. In that future, data is not just an advantage.

It is the foundation.

Samuel Kwame Boadu
Samuel Kwame Boadu, © 2026

Entrepreneur | Digital Marketer & Strategist | Contributor on Business, Health, Sports & Innovation in Ghana. More Samuel Kwame Boadu is a Ghanaian entrepreneur, media publisher, and digital marketing strategist. He is the founder and CEO of SamBoad Business Group Ltd, which includes subsidiaries in media, digital marketing, logistics, and courier services such as SamBoad Publishing, SamBoad Media Consult, and SamBoad Express.

As Editor-in-Chief of Accra Street Journal (ASJ) and The High Street Business (THSB), Samuel leads publications focused on entrepreneurship, business insights, and economic development. He has trained over 1,700 professionals, consulted for numerous companies, and implemented programs that create jobs and empower young Ghanaians.

His work has earned him nominations for the 40 Under 40 Awards (Entrepreneurship & Business), GhanaWeb Excellence Awards (Media & Communication), and Young Achievers Summit Awards. He has also been featured internationally as a disruptive young entrepreneur by Yahoo Lifestyle, Thrive Global, Influencive, and Disruptive Magazine, further highlighting his influence in Ghana’s media and business sectors.

As a writer on Modern Ghana, Samuel brings a consultant’s voice to journalism. His articles are not only informative but also solution-driven, tackling issues such as Ghana’s insurance penetration gap, healthcare access, business growth strategies, sports insights and the digital economy. He has a knack for breaking down complex subjects into clear, relatable insights—earning him recognition as both a storyteller, digital marketing expert and thought leader..

For Samuel, writing is more than reporting facts—it’s about shaping conversations and driving change. He believes journalism should inform, challenge, and inspire readers to take action, whether in business, career, or personal life.

📌 Follow Samuel Kwame Boadu on ModernGhana for authoritative editorials, deep dives, and thought-provoking commentary on Ghanaian and African business, digital marketing, health, and innovation landscapes. Follow Samuel Kwame Boadu too on all socials with name Samuel Kwame Boadu or @iamsamboadColumn: Samuel Kwame Boadu

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

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