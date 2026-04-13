Here is full list of communities affected by ECG's planned, emergency works on April 14

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has scheduled extensive planned and emergency maintenance works across five regions on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, a move expected to cause temporary power outages in several communities within the Central, Volta, Tema, Accra West and Ashanti Regions.

According to the company, the coordinated exercise forms part of efforts to upgrade critical infrastructure, improve service reliability and strengthen the stability of the national power grid. Most of the outages are expected to begin from 9:00 am, although the duration will vary depending on the nature of the work in each area.

In the Central Region, a planned maintenance exercise will run from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm, affecting Sefwi, Anglo, Sefwi town, Dominase, Duakyimase, Kafodzidzi town, Kafodzidzi Powano, Abransa, Enyinasi, Antado, Abrobeano and nearby communities. An additional emergency maintenance operation from 8:00 am to 1:00 pm will impact Teberebe, Badukrom, Mankessim, Wangarakrom, Abonpuniso and surrounding areas.

The Volta Region will also experience outages between 9:00 am and 2:00 pm in areas including Doanti, Gadza, Agudzi, Fesi, Dafor, Dzigbe, Bumbula and Kwamekrom.

In the Tema Region, maintenance works scheduled from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm will affect Osohie, Adom Estates, Magna Terrace, PS Global, Devtraco Community 25 Annex, Kpone Barrier, Calypso and adjoining areas.

Residents in parts of the Accra West Region, including Letap Pharmacy, New Millet Factory and Tabora Gyedu Junction, will experience power cuts from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm.

The maintenance exercise follows a separate network fault recorded in the Ashanti South Region on Monday, April 13, which disrupted electricity supply to areas including the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology campus, KNUST Senior High School, Nana Adoma Hostel and Crystal Hostel. ECG said engineers were deployed to restore supply as quickly as possible.

The company has apologised to affected customers for the inconvenience caused by both the planned and unplanned outages, assuring the public that the works are necessary to ensure a more stable and reliable power supply in the long term.