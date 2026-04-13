ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Mon, 13 Apr 2026 Headlines

NPP's Abronye picked up by police over defamation complaints

  Mon, 13 Apr 2026
NPPs Abronye picked up by police over defamation complaints

The Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Kwame Baffoe Abronye, popularly known as Chairman Abronye, has reportedly been arrested following complaints filed at the Criminal Investigations Department headquarters of the Ghana Police Service.

Sources indicate that the complaints were lodged by former minister Richard Anane and a circuit court judge, who accuse the outspoken party official of making defamatory and offensive remarks against them.

Although the full details of the allegations have not yet been made public, the arrest is believed to stem from recent public statements attributed to Chairman Abronye.

Police authorities are yet to issue an official statement on the development, as investigations into the matter continue.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

49 minutes ago

Ferran Torres #7 of Spain celebrates scoring his teams first goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final match between Spain and Argentina at New York New Jersey Stadium on July 19, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. - Justin Setterfield, Getty Images via AFP World Cup 2026: Spain crowned champions after extra-time thriller against Argent...

53 minutes ago

Nana B Sets Sights on Top NPP Leadership Slot, Calls for Unity Ahead of 2028 Nana B Sets Sights on Top NPP Leadership Slot, Calls for Unity Ahead of 2028

53 minutes ago

Tribunals Bill Fears Misplaced — New System Has BuiltIn Safeguards, Says Gaming Commission Deputy CEO Tribunals Bill Fears Misplaced — New System Has Built‑In Safeguards, Says Gaming...

1 hour ago

Suame MP Tears Into Tribunals Bill: Gov’t Hasn’t Shown What’s Broken — So What Are We Fixing? Suame MP Tears Into Tribunals Bill: Gov’t Hasn’t Shown What’s Broken — So What A...

1 hour ago

ECOWAS backs Ghana’s AU petition against xenophobia – Ablakwa ECOWAS backs Ghana’s AU petition against xenophobia – Ablakwa

1 hour ago

Gov’t Moves to Scrap DoubleTrack: Haruna Iddrisu to Detail Massive GH3bn SHS BuildOut Gov’t Moves to Scrap Double‑Track: Haruna Iddrisu to Detail Massive GH₵3bn SHS B...

6 hours ago

Missing 8-month-old baby found safe in Kpando Missing 8-month-old baby found safe in Kpando

6 hours ago

Captain Smart cuts sod for first DVLA office in Gomoa enclave Captain Smart cuts sod for first DVLA office in Gomoa enclave

6 hours ago

Committee tasked to review Adamus Resources Limited licence revocation petition presents report to Lands Minister Committee tasked to review Adamus Resources Limited licence revocation petition ...

6 hours ago

The Tribunals Bill appears to preempt constitutional review recommendations — Dr. Osae-Kwapong 'The Tribunals Bill appears to preempt constitutional review recommendations' — ...

Just in....
body-container-line