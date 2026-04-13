NPP's Abronye picked up by police over defamation complaints

The Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Kwame Baffoe Abronye, popularly known as Chairman Abronye, has reportedly been arrested following complaints filed at the Criminal Investigations Department headquarters of the Ghana Police Service.

Sources indicate that the complaints were lodged by former minister Richard Anane and a circuit court judge, who accuse the outspoken party official of making defamatory and offensive remarks against them.

Although the full details of the allegations have not yet been made public, the arrest is believed to stem from recent public statements attributed to Chairman Abronye.

Police authorities are yet to issue an official statement on the development, as investigations into the matter continue.