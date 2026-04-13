Krobo leaders demand apology over alleged tribal remarks by New Juaben South MP Michael Okyere Baafi

Municipal and District Chief Executives and members of the National Democratic Congress from Lower Manya, Yilo, Upper Manya, Asuogyaman and Okere have strongly condemned alleged tribal remarks attributed to the Member of Parliament for New Juaben South, Michael Okyere Baafi.

At a joint press conference, the group criticised the comments, which were reportedly directed at the Eastern Regional Minister, Rita Akosua Adjei Awatey, and the Mayor of New Juaben South, Rasford Owusu Boakye.

They described the alleged remarks as unacceptable and called on the MP to render an unqualified apology to the Regional Minister, the Mayor, the people of Krobo and the general public.

According to the group, the Krobo people are known for their peaceful nature and commitment to coexistence, warning that such statements have the potential to inflame tensions if left unaddressed.

They further urged political actors to exercise restraint and promote unity and mutual respect in public discourse, especially within Ghana’s diverse society.