Ghana needs GH¢1.2bn annually to sustain free primary healthcare programme – Health Minister

The Minister of Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, has disclosed that Ghana will require at least GH¢1.2 billion each year to sustain the government’s Free Primary Healthcare Programme ahead of its official rollout.

Speaking at the Government Accountability Series press briefing in Accra on April 13, 2026, he explained that the figure is based on detailed projections and extensive stakeholder consultations.

“We need not less than 1.2 billion Ghana cedis a year to be able to run this,” he stated. “It is not an ad hoc programme or project. We have thought through it, engaged widely and done our projections.”

Mr Akandoh also revealed that enrolment under the National Health Insurance Scheme has increased from about 57 percent to 66 percent within the past year, indicating growing public participation in the scheme.

He noted that the 2026 national budget has allocated GH¢1.5 billion to support the nationwide implementation of the programme.

Overall, the health sector received GH¢34 billion in the budget, including GH¢11 billion earmarked for the National Health Insurance Scheme.

In addition, GH¢2.3 billion has been set aside for the Ghana Medical Trust Fund, while GH¢600 million has been allocated for the construction of three new regional hospitals in the Savannah, Oti and Western North regions.

President John Dramani Mahama is expected to officially launch the Free Primary Healthcare Programme on April 15, 2026.