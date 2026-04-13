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New DVLA offices part of drive to end ‘goro boys’ activities — CEO

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Social News New DVLA offices part of drive to end ‘goro boys’ activities — CEO
MON, 13 APR 2026

The Chief Executive Officer of the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA), Julius Neequaye Kotey, says the Authority is expanding its office network as part of efforts to eliminate “goroism” in vehicle licensing services.

The move, he explained, is aimed at reducing the influence of middlemen who exploit applicants and delay public service delivery for personal gain.

His comments come after the opening of a new state-of-the-art DVLA office at Anyaa in the Ga Central Municipality on Monday, April 13, alongside another facility commissioned at Buduburam in the Central Region.

Mr. Kotey said the expansion forms part of a broader strategy to bring services closer to the public and reduce opportunities for corruption within the system.

He noted that partnerships with private investors under public-private arrangements were key to the rollout of the new offices.

"It is an agenda to do away with goroism without using the military or the police to the police. We'll use our intellect, we'll use our skills, our strategy, to do away with them," he stated.

The DVLA CEO stressed that the Authority would rely on systems, supervision and discipline among staff to ensure fairness and efficiency in service delivery.

According to him, the expansion is also intended to ensure that citizens access services without having to travel long distances.

“This is part of our quest to ensure that our services are provided to the general public for our presence to be felt at almost every street," he noted.

The DVLA has assured that the rollout of new offices will continue in other parts of the country as part of its decentralisation and anti-corruption drive.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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