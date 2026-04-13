NDC does not have a presidential candidate now but for us, God has given us Bawumia – Afenyo-Markin

The Minority Leader in Parliament, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has said Ghanaians are increasingly looking to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to “rescue” the country from what he described as mismanagement under the John Mahama-led National Democratic Congress (NDC) government.

He expressed strong optimism that the NPP will return to power after the 2028 general elections, with Mahamudu Bawumia as its presidential candidate.

However, he stressed that the party’s chances of victory would depend largely on internal unity, discipline and loyalty to its leadership, urging members to close ranks and work collectively towards that goal.

Afenyo-Markin made the remarks at a Freshers’ Orientation and Public Speaking Programme organised by the African University of Communications and Business (AUCB) TESCON chapter in Adabraka, Accra, on Friday. The event was held under the theme “Building Influential Voices, Empowering TESCON members through Leadership, Communication and Political Participation.”

He urged party supporters and executives to remain united in the face of internal disagreements, noting that cohesion would be key to electoral success in 2028.

According to him, “many NDC MPs are suffering but have remained silent due to party loyalty,” adding that some do not even have access to basic logistical support such as vehicles for parliamentary duties.

“So I urge my party members that when issues arise, let us discuss them amicably. The NDC does not have a presidential candidate now but for us, God has given us Dr. Bawumia,” he said.

He further encouraged party members to resolve internal disagreements through dialogue rather than division.

Also speaking at the event, former Information Minister Fatimatu Abubakar urged TESCON members to take active roles in NPP activities at the grassroots level.

Former National Communications Director Yaw Adomako Baafi criticised the NDC, accusing it of failing to implement several promises made while in opposition, including the 24-hour economy and reforms in the education sector.

He challenged the party to account for what he described as unfulfilled pledges made to Ghanaians.

The President of the AUCB TESCON chapter, Kwasi Ohene-Bugyei, commended members for their commitment and encouraged them to build confidence in public speaking as a key leadership skill.