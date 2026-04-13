Accra-Kumasi expressway project laudable since independence, we are happy – Otumfuo tells roads minister

The Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has called on government to ensure high quality execution of the proposed 198 kilometre Accra Kumasi expressway project, stressing the need for a durable road that meets international standards.

Describing the project as a major and long overdue intervention, the Asantehene noted that since Ghana’s independence, there has been no major overhaul of the key road linking the country’s two biggest cities.

“The proposed Accra-Kumasi expressway project is a good thing and we are happy about it. Since the attainment of independence, there hasn't been any major works on the road linking the two big cities in our country.

“So if the government has decided to construct an expressway to link the two cities, then it's laudable. The contractor should provide quality road comparable to international standards to last long for future generations,” he said.

He made the remarks when the Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwame Governs Agbodza, the Deputy Minister for Defence, Ernest Brogya Genfi, and Ashanti Regional Minister, Frank Amoakohene, paid a courtesy call on him at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi to brief him on the project and seek his blessings.

The Asantehene assured the delegation of his full support, pledging to engage chiefs within affected areas to ensure cooperation for the smooth execution of the project.

He also stressed the need for fair and proper compensation for all individuals whose lands and farms would be affected by the construction works.

“The lands and farms of such people should be evaluated for a required compensation. We don't subscribe to galamsey so illegal miners, who will be affected by the project, should be cleared from the road by soldiers,” he stated.

Otumfuo further emphasized that quality road infrastructure is central to national development, urging government to ensure the completion of the expressway by 2028.

The Roads Minister, Kwame Agbodza, explained that the project will be a six lane expressway, with three lanes in each direction, and is expected to reduce travel time between Accra and Kumasi to about two hours. He also noted that the support of the Asantehene is critical to the successful implementation of the project.